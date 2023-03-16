SEBRING — If it seems like you've said "Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring" for a long time, it's only because you have.
Sebring International Raceway and Mobil 1 mark 28 years now as partners, bringing you an American tradition that started as an idea for a six-hour for-fun sports car race on the mostly vacant roads of a former World War II bomber training base.
That first exhibition race on New Year's Eve 1950, brought out 3,000 fans along the 3.5-mile course. The second race in 1952 — a 12-hour endurance race backed by the Internationale de l'Automobile and the American Automobile Association — stands as the official start of the 12 Hours.
Now, 71 years later, fully 20% to 30% of Sebring International Raceway runs on the original concrete 1941 taxiways and runways, said John Story, senior director of Marketing, Business Development & Communications at Sebring International Raceway (SIR).
More than that, Story said, the event keeps growing, year after year. The field has 54 cars, according to reports from NBC Sports. Also, although SIR does not give out attendance numbers each year, Story said the ticket sales for 2023 have come up 20% from 2022.
"The challenging thing for operations is how to accommodate everyone," Story said.
Changes each year include reconfigured parking, hospitality areas for people to gather, and — in the future — more efficient use of the land just south of Ullman Strait, the last straightaway before Turn 18 and the pits/finish line.
"That is a huge area of growth for us," Story said, putting vocal emphasis on "huge."
Could that area be developed, as with the hotel at the hairpin or the improved skyboxes over the pits? One of these days it might, Story said.
One should never say "never," Story said, but it's not cheap to build things, and SIR has crews working all day, every day to maintain, repair and improve the facility.
Fortunately, in that vein, the track itself is not having any asphalt problems, Story said, despite having an old surface.
Drivers have told Racer magazine and Jalopnik that the driving surface presents Sebring's greatest challenge, with traction and bumpiness varying from hour to hour depending on the sunlit heat and cloud cover.
Story said the track crews always have work to do on the barriers, which take a punishment from cars hitting them.
Anything else they build in the way of structure will be another thing to maintain, and it needs to be useful for all the year's events, not just the annual 12 Hours.
The same is true of the local hotel capacity and the road in and out of the site, Story said. It would be nice to have 30,000 local rooms, but what would fill them the rest of the year.
The same holds true for Haywood Taylor Boulevard, and to a smaller extent Kenilworth Boulevard, which are the only ways in or out for SIR and Sebring Regional Airport.
For now, that access point works well, aside from the fact that it's the only way in, Story said.
Highlands County Fire Rescue plans to put in a fire station near SIR, within easy reach of the track and airport, are very welcome, Story said.
It will improve safety at the track, which is a major concern, especially with both attendance and participation increasing each year.