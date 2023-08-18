Highlands Lakeside Theater in Sebring is excited to announce that the much anticipated performance of “Sister Act The Musical” is coming to the Blackman Stage beginning tonight, Aug. 18, and running through Sept. 3.
“Sister Act The Musical” is based on the 1992 film starring Whoopi Goldberg. The talented cast includes Tay Sherill (Deloris/Sister Mary Clarence), M.J. Disco (Mother Superior), Mattie Bond (Sister Mary Robert), Bob Hippchen (Monsignor O’Hara), Brandon Bates (Curtis), Erik Copper (Eddie Souther), Ke’Shawn Vasquez (T.J.), Curtis Jones (Joey), Isabella Jamora (Pablo), Coli Brand (Sister Mary Lazarus), Nicole McGrath (Sister Mary Patrick), Brenda Hippchen (Sister Mary Martin-of-Tours), Shayla Daniels (Michelle), Isabella Leach (Tina), K. Rondo (Ernie) and Jenny Jamora (Mary Theresa).
In addition to the main characters, there is an ensemble group with actors playing multiple roles on the HLT stage. The director is Peter Pollard, veteran director, actor and vocalist.
Deloris Van Cartier is a night club performer who inadvertently witnesses her boyfriend Curtis shoot someone who squealed to the cops. Deloris runs to a police station and tells the desk chief, Eddie, what happened. They recognize each other as old friends from school.
Eddie decides that Deloris needs to go into witness protection and sends her to a place he thinks no one will find her, a convent. Deloris is less than thrilled about this as she cannot smoke, drink, or have contact with the outside world.
Mother Superior is not in favor of this arrangement but the Monsignor tells her that a generous donation with be received if they hide Deloris until the trial. The troubled church desperately needs the funds.
Curtis says he will not stop until he finds Deloris and eliminates her. Deloris is bored by the life of a nun.
She decides to help them with their terrible choir and creates an up-tempo church service which brings in more members and more money that is much needed.
Deloris finds a sisterhood with the nuns that she never thought possible with the rigid lifestyle and the intimidating Mother Superior. She inspires the nuns and breathes new life in the church.
Deloris and her fellow nuns create a fun musical journey while trying to keep Deloris, the night club headliner, alive and improve the convent.
“Sister Act was an amazing movie,” said Tay Sherrill, who is playing Deloris. “I was so excited to have the opportunity to do this show. I’ve been working hard to do the Whoopi role and it’s a great experience. I love performing and enjoy being the sassy diva in this play.”
“Mr. Pete asked me the audition for this role,” said Mattie Bond, who is playing Sister Mary Robert. “Although this is my 20th role on stage, I am usually in the ensemble. I think of this as my break-out role. I see a lot of the character in me – young, timid and unworldly.” Bond is a high school senior.
“I’ve been in the theater for over 50 years,” said Mary Jane Disco, who is playing Mother Superior. “I played on other stages as the Reverend Mother in Sound of Music, Nunsense and Nun Crackers. Five years ago in Naples I played the Reverend Mother in Agnes of God. This part sort of completes my religious theater journey!” Disco has also been a director and producer.
Everyone who regularly goes to the theater knows Lizz Jones. She most recently played another Whoopi Goldberg role as Oda Mae Brown, the psychic that talks to the dead, in “Ghost.”
“I’m am extra nun,” Jones said. “I want the new people to have their moment in this play. I don’t need to shine up front. I just enjoy being in the play. There is so much talent here at HLT and we need to help develop them. I love shows that are so diverse.”
“I was on stage up north and have been away for about three years,” said Erik Copper, who is playing Eddie Souther. “Performance is my passion and it was time to return. I love musicals and the camaraderie. I have a really great song called ‘I Could Be That Guy’ about a guy who knows he could be more than he is.”
There are adult themes and language in the show. The play may be inappropriate for children under 13.
Highlands Little Theater is located at 356 W. Center Avenue in downtown Sebring. Show times are at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday and at 2:30 p.m., Sunday.
For tickets, go online at www.highlandslakesidetheater.org or call the box office at 863-382-2525.