When at first you don’t succeed, try counting the skinks again.
Lake Placid residents and other drivers who use State Road 70 likely have noticed the small white signs on the side of the road that read, “FDOT Wildlife Study.” The signs - as well as a straight line of square plywood - line the shoulder of SR 70 from Placid Lakes Boulevard, across U.S. 27 and eastward to County Road 29.
The Florida Department of Transportation placed the small, plywood coverboards for seven miles along the shoulder of the highway to count two protected species: The silver sand skink and the bluetail mole skink. Environmentalists place a piece of plywood on the ground and leave it. The tiny lizards favor the sand of the Lake Wales Ridge, which runs from that city south of Lake Placid. After a short time, the study participants pick up the plywood to either count skinks that may have crawled under the wood or to note the signature slash marks skinks make as they travel across the stand.
According to myfwc.gov, the sand skink is a small, slender, gray to light-brown lizard with shiny scales that can reach a length of five inches. Sand skinks have limbs (greatly reduced legs) with one toe on each front limb and two toes on each hind limb.
The bluetail mole skink has a bright blue or cobalt tail; its habitat is smack dab in the middle of Florida, including Highlands County. Both skinks are listed as “threatened” under the Federal Endangered Species Act.
They are an important part of our habitat and they eat bugs. Roaches, termites, beetle larvae and larval ant lions are just a few of the critters they control.
This is not the first time the department has counted the skinks along the side of SR 70; in fact, the department is redoing the same skink study it performed in 2018, as reported by Highlands News-Sun reporter Kim Moody. ("Seven miles of sand skinks - The stink on the skinks").
That’s because this is not the first time the DOT has considered widening the highway from two lanes to four lanes (two in each direction) from Placid Lakes to CR 29 since about 2015. In fact, it’s best stated that they’ve been thinking about it for a long time, so the first skink study is being redone to ensure they have up-to-date information, the FDOT says.
According to Adam Rose, communications specialist with the FDOT, the first study is too old.
"The project has been restarted and the species surveys are only good for about a year," Rose said.
The results of the first study were published in 2019. Of the 5,111 plywood coverboards deployed during the April - May 2018 survey, sand skink tracks were observed under 405 of the boards. Additionally, study participants spotted 96 skinks outside of the boards as they worked the boards.
Interestingly, the study authors say because skinks live within an 80-foot radius of the boards, “Occupied sand skink habitat within the project area was estimated to be 43.6 acres.” So, the shoulder of the highway and beyond was pretty rich with sank skinks, though the study does not mention the bluetail mole skinks.
Because the highway runs through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Consultation Area for the sand skink, the federal government still wants to know potential effects the widening may have on the two animals, which share range and habitat, the FDOT says.
“The sand skink study is underway right now, right along the right of way where the road widening could take place,” Rose said. “Whenever we do projects, we look for endangered and threatened wildlife in the areas that may be affected. We do the same for other species, such as gopher tortoises, panthers, and other animals.”
Understanding how such work affects wetlands, hammocks, sandy areas and other environments allows the agency to come up with the least interruptive alternatives when building roads, intersections, and other projects, Rose said. The department then holds a public workshop to show the public the various design or development alternatives, Rose said.
“We come up with designs to show the public so they know the options of how the finished project will look, look like, would look like these,” Rose said. “We like to come up with a few (designs).”
The results of the present skink study won't be published for some time, but the skink population will be considered in the next design.
Construction of the 7.1-mile, $2.275 million road widening project won’t begin until the environmental impact studies and other pre-design work is finished. Public hearings as well as design work is still down the road, as they say at the department of transportation.