TAMPA – The Florida Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network announced its 2023 State Performance Awards on August 1, during the 2023 Florida SBDC Network Annual Conference at the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort.
State award winners from the Florida SBDC at USF region were acknowledged in multiple categories including, Capital Access and New Business Start Lifetime Achievement Awards, Alan Cowart Pioneer of the Year Award, Laura Subel Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Florida Student Undergraduate Project of the Year Award.
“Throughout the year I see the Florida SBDC at USF team’s commitment to serve our business community while positively impacting our local economies,” Carl Haden, Florida SBDC at USF regional director said. “It is exciting to participate in the Florida SBDC Network Awards Luncheon and see many of my colleagues recognized for their years of service, lifetime achievement awards, student team project, and innovative entrepreneurial program. I am proud to work with dedicated, professional colleagues and partner organizations who strive for excellence every day.”
Bill Burnham is a Florida SBDC at USF business consultant and capital access specialist. During the awards luncheon at the Florida SBDC Network’s Annual Conference, Burnham was awarded the Capital Access Lifetime Achievement Award for helping Florida small businesses access more than $50 million in capital in 2022. He was also awarded the New Business Starts Lifetime Achievement Award for seamlessly helping 75 or more small business owners start a business in the state of Florida. Burnham has 15 years of experience as a small business owner in industries as diverse as dry cleaning and home health care, and more than 25 years of experience working with Fortune 500 companies.
Eileen Rodriguez is a Florida SBDC at USF business consultant and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) specialist. During the awards luncheon at the Florida SBDC Network’s Annual Conference, Rodriguez was awarded the New Business Starts Lifetime Achievement Award for helping 75 or more small business owners start a business in the state of Florida. As the former Florida SBDC at USF regional director, Eileen Rodríguez began working with the Florida SBDC at University of South Florida in 1997, providing one-on-one confidential consulting and teaching seminars in English and Spanish in the areas of starting a small business, international trade, and women and minority certification.
Aubri Shauger-Haley, MBA, CCA, serves as a business manager, procurement specialist for the SBE program at Pinellas County and is a business consultant for the Florida SBDC at Pinellas County. During the awards luncheon at the Florida SBDC Network’s Annual Conference, Shauger-Haley was awarded the Laura Subel Lifetime Achievement Award for helping Florida small businesses obtain more than $50 million in contracts. Shauger-Haley assists the business community by providing education in start-up and procuring contracts with the county. In addition to her expertise, she also holds the following professional certifications: B2GNow Master Plus Power User, Master Compliance Administrator (MCA), DBE/ACDBE Certification, Nav Certified Credit and Lending Specialist, and Dale Carnegie Sales Essentials and Customer Service Essentials.
The Florida SBDC at Hillsborough County has proven themselves to be a passionate center as they were awarded the Florida Alan Cowart Pioneer of the Year award for the successful execution of their Self-Employment Workshop Program (SEWP). This Center is a part of the Florida SBDC at University of South Florida’s Muma College of Business region. With their program, the Florida SBDC at Hillsborough County has helped small businesses and entrepreneurs grow and thrive with the use of no-cost business resources and tools as well as the guidance of dedicated SBDC business consultants, such as Carol Minor and Shawn Ferguson.