With a nail gun in hand, one small town girl has found a niche in the creative arts world working with wood.
When one pictures a woodworking shop, equipped with saws, nail guns and all the accessories that are found in the typical wood shop, the picture that comes to mind of the user might traditionally be that of a carpenter with a tool belt hanging around the waist and a speed-square in hand. In this instance, the person using all of these tools is a petite young mom, with polished fingernails, and perfectly coiffed flowing hair, who uses them to create beautiful, personal, wooden artwork for the home or business.
Angy Beckman’s love for all things wooden began in 2020 with a simple desire to have a personalized sign created to hang on the wall of her newborn boy, Denver’s, bedroom. She perused the usual Pinterest, Etsy and Amazon and found that they weren’t exactly what she had in mind, and worse, they were very expensive. So Beckman, with an artist’s eye, decided to create it herself.
Using a round slab of store-bought wood, rudimentary sketching and painting skills, and her imagination, she designed a simple wall-hanging for Denver’s room featuring mountains and wildlife. Little did she know that this one-dimensional piece of art would send her life down a completely unexpected path, creating beautiful keepsakes for others.
Beckman has always had a passion for the arts, particularly charcoal, and she took classes in such. She knew that she wanted to pursue a career using her talent in some way, and found herself expressing that art interest in wood. So she took a leap of faith, and converted a metal building on her Sebring property into a dedicated woodshop, one that is any woodworker’s dream, complete with a circular saw, miter saw, numerous nail guns, table clamps, paints and stains, and of course, loads of wood.
She handily maneuvers the scroll saw to create detailed, delicate letters to add to signs. She boldly cuts 45 degree angles on the miter saw for her trending items, which she calls “mosaics.’’ Mosaics are made from multiple, thin pieces of wood, attached to a backer-board in angular directions, forming geometric patterns, which she then prepares and hand paints. Patiently, Beckman hand sands, primes and paints each piece with much attention to the desired smoothness, symmetry, and polish needed to create a finished piece that meets her demand for perfection. The process can take several days to complete.
Some of her favorite woods to work with are Baltic birch because of its smoothness and grain, and because it doesn’t warp. She also works with pine, readily available in this area, and easy to stain.
In 2021, Beckman dedicated herself to building her business, which she appropriately named Small Town Grains, consisting of wooden signs and decorative items which she single handedly creates from start to finish. She is assisted at times by her husband, who cuts oversized wood slabs in preparation for the next artistic project. Her business has grown, and she now juggles her daytime job with her artistic crafting, making time to create in between caring for her son, and working. When she finds any spare time, she can be found busily sawing, sanding, and gluing projects, with the delight that any artist understands.
Among the popular items she forms from bare wood are family signs with their last name and date of establishment, as well as wall signs for children’s rooms, and probably her most popular, the Florida sign, which is a mosaic piece in the shape of the state. She uses special oils so that some pieces, such as trays and charcuterie boards are food-safe.
Her future plans include having do-it-yourself parties, at which guests will create a keepsake wooden item using Beckman’s templates, and will learn how to do minor wood-cutting, and all of the steps involved in creating a finished piece. She hopes to begin these classes before the holiday season of 2023.
Rental items for events such as weddings and baby showers are also in Beckman’s plans. Presently she offers a photo wall, which she constructed by hand, using a mosaic pattern. It is a beautifully crafted piece and provides a Bohemian background for events. She hopes to grow her rental business with even more handmade display props as time permits her to create.
For someone to take the chance, to take the risk at doing something they love, single handedly growing it into a business, is admirable. To have it met with great acceptance, and a growing audience, speaks to the talent and determination that many are capable of, but few attempt. May Small Town Grains become as big as artist Angy Beckman desires.
Beckman may be reached by email at smalltowngrains@gmail.com. Follow Small Town Grains on Facebook. Visit her website at smalltowngrains.com to shop for ready-made and custom items.