SEBRING — Supervisors at Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring, after approving the matter two weeks ago, decided Friday to go ahead and look into a State Revolving Fund loan.
It’s possible the district could qualify for as much as $5 million for drainage infrastructure improvements, primarily in the west part of the district, repayable as a zero-interest loan over 30 years.
However, just as he was concerned on June 11, Supervisor Raymond Brooks raised concerns over whether or not the special improvement district could take out such a loan, which he calculates could obligate future boards to pay back $166,000 per year, or as much as $700,000 per year, if the district takes out all the $19 million in possible debt that it is considering with this and other projects.
“I think we need to have a sit-down and figure out just what we’re doing,” Brooks said.
Others on the board, like Supervisor Craig Herrick, said that the only thing the District is doing right now is seeing how much is available with the help of consultants Guardian CPM, for which the District will pay $10,000 for that service.
General Manager Dan Stegal said the board approved the funds at the June 11 meeting. All he needed was the go ahead to make it happen.
“I’m not opposed to it,” Brooks said. “I just think we should talk about it.”
Discussion on June 11, when Brooks was the one opposing vote on the matter, was that the District had planned to work with Highlands County Government officials to see how much would be available for both them and the county. By that time, however, the scope had reduced to just what the District needed.
The District, according to staff reports, had already been repairing some drainage retention ponds and clearing fallen trees from ditches to prevent debris from backing up in a storm. Stegal said then that the $5 million loan would pay to fix “everything in the back” of the District and square away its drainage approval with the Southwest Florida Water Management District.
“We’ve kicked this can down the road as far as we can,” Herrick said June 11.
“In essence, we’re dealing with what previous boards did not or could not,” Stegal said.
Supervisor Beverly Phillips also said she wanted to go ahead and spend what small amount it would be now to see what the District could get.
Since the State Revolving Fund application process is quarterly, the board needed to make a decision before this application window closes, Stegal said.
Brooks said he wanted to know if taking out a loan and making improvements would require the District to raise water rates both to pay back the note and pay for future maintenance, the lack of which has created the problem.
“We will strap ourselves, or somebody else down the road,” Brooks said.