Most of you know that the health department works to improve health and access to health services for all people in the communities we serve. That’s not news. Once in a while, however, we get the chance to do something unique … something that can hopefully make a real change … something that we are even more passionate about, if that’s possible. For me, that something is reading.
Part of our planning process for health programs and policies is to look at the social determinants of health that impact our counties. According to Healthy People 2030, these are things that would fall into the broader domains of economic stability, education access and quality, health care access and quality, neighborhood and built environment, and the social and community context in which we live, work and play.
What does that have to do with reading? Well, think about how all of those things are much more difficult for someone who cannot read. Finding and holding a job is difficult if you cannot fill out the application and other forms. Success in school is unlikely for those who cannot read. Health care access is more difficult because you cannot communicate with the provider without filling out or reading forms, so someone else may need to be with you. Understanding housing and utilities, reading traffic signs, following directions in community settings…all of these require some ability to read. And interaction with social and community groups may be hampered without the ability to read, e.g. social media channels, texting, emails, etc. In many Florida counties, including Highlands, this issue is compounded by the fact that many of those impacted only speak and/or read Spanish. Another complicating factor is that most of us assume that everyone can read, so we don’t really notice signs that someone needs help or that the person is hiding the fact because of embarrassment or fear.
So, what can we do to make a difference? Like so many changes that need to be made, even the smallest effort matters. There are adult reading programs that use volunteers to help teach reading skills to older learners. We can all encourage those we know who struggle with this to keep trying, perhaps offering to help them get to and from a class. In our area, Florida State College offers some adult education classes and our local libraries may offer resources. Unfortunately, my brief search did not turn up many programs in Highlands County that are free and easy to access, so this effort at change may need to be individual. In our own families, we can really engage with our family members to make sure they aren’t just pretending to read or skipping it altogether. Even our children who are in school may be affected and we don’t notice if we aren’t paying attention.
The Florida Department of Health in Highlands County is focused on literacy, or the ability to read, as a social determinant of health. Through grant funding, we have chosen to purchase books at all age levels that are simply fun to read and give them away. The goal is to get more books into the hands of more children in Highlands County so that it will encourage them to read and find the adventures that books can provide. So far, we have distributed almost 2,300 books with a retail value of over $20,000 to groups that interact with local children: Boys and Girls Clubs, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, the local libraries for their children’s reading circle. We have also been able to work with the teachers at a local elementary school and let them pick books for their students to read next year. We have placed books in some of the areas at our office where children are seen so that they can take one home. And we still have more books to come!
Nothing feels better than having your very own book to read or have read to you. Parents will benefit by using their reading skills to share stories with their children. Families will find the ticket to far away places and favorite characters in these books, all while increasing family time and improving literacy, which in turn leads to better living, better health, and increased reading skills that will impact generations to come.
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.