SEBRING – It was more than just a softball tournament for many of the athletes competing last Sunday in the 22nd annual Aktion Club Softball Classic at the Highlands County Sports Complex.
It was about compassion, sportsmanship, appreciation, respect and above all else love for one another.
As the season started with practices back in March for the athletes with disabilities and their partners in the community, they noticed one face missing from the crowd. A coach, who demonstrated compassion and concern for all of them, had not appeared out on the field. As they all gathered on that first day of practice, everyone was informed that Coach Jaime Bustamante, of Sebring, would not be playing this year due to medical reasons. He was diagnosed with cancer and was currently going through treatments.
Bustamante and his wife, Lori, had played softball with the athletes for 15 years and kickball for a couple years. He had not planned to be benched this season but the treatments made him weak and he had no choice but to give his body time to heal.
After the players were informed about Bustamante’s condition, it was unanimous that they wanted him to receive the top honor – the Jonny “J.T.” Tanner Heart of Gold Award. This award goes to an individual who goes beyond the ball field to reach out to people with disabilities to make them feel loved, appreciated and above all respected.
Knowing Bustamante would not be able to attend the tournament on April 2, players, coaches and fans loaded up in their vehicles after the games were done and awards were presented to surprise their beloved coach with the award. More than 30 people converged on his Sebring lawn with some of his family members to conduct an awards ceremony in his driveway. As his wife convinced him to come outside, the crowd started to chant, “Jaime! Jaime! Jaime! ... We love you Jaime.”
The athletes were relieved to see their coach and rejoiced in knowing they surprised him.
“You got me,” Bustamante claimed. That was about all he could say in that moment without getting choked up.
Kalea Tanner Lewis, Jonny Tanner’s daughter, took the honor to present the trophy to Bustamante. Lewis was last year’s recipient.
After the ceremony, the crowd dispersed and drove by his house one last time honking their horns and yelling, “We love you Jaime,” as they drove out of sight.
Another somber moment at the softball fields happened earlier in the day when the family of Hugh Sims presented the Hugh Sims Memorial Skills Player of the Year Award to Patrick Art, who lives at the Avon Park Clusters. Sims, who participated in Softball Skills, had passed away earlier this year and the award was given in his memory by his niece Elaine Simmons and great-niece Joy Chandler.
The Joe Singha Memorial Rookie of the Year Award went to Dasan Jordon, of Sebring, which was presented by Singha’s step-sister Angie Ruckman. Other awards for top athletes were presented to Heather Papelow, Special Athlete Sportsmanship; Christopher Villone, Best Special Athlete; J.D. Martin, Partner Sportsmanship; Juma Cruz, Best Partner; Grady Laird, Coach Sportsmanship; and Cesar Martinez, Best Coach.
Nucor was the winning team walking away with the first place trophy as well as individual trophies for each team member. They defeated Coffee News in the final championship game, 4-2. Coffee News placed second. Lampe Kiefer Hearing Aid Center team won third over Hendrix Lawn Service team.
This year due to the large increase in athletes, there were three levels of Softball Skills. They were tested in throwing, hitting, fielding and running. For those in wheelchairs and walkers, the skills were adapted to meet their needs.
In level 1 Skills, first place winners were Serenity Jordon, Tina Sarale and Tammy Furman. Second place winners were Rashaad Denton, Ruth Estrada and Norman DelPiano and Todd Gathercoal took second; and Patricia Butterfield and Bobby Paradise won third.
In level 3 Skills, Kristen Steinberg and Richard Showalter won first, Eddie Mae Jones and John Yeoman took second, Frank Whitaker and Patrick Art won third; and Debbie Baxter and Neal Dort won fourth.
Skills players each received trophies.
The All-Star sponsors of the tourney were Sebring Elks Lodge 1529, J & J Angels (David & Doris Magowan), Highlands Sertoma Club, Nucor, Coffee News of FLA, Germaine Surveying and Highlands County Board of County Commissioners.
Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 Exalted Ruler Jonathan Spiegel threw out the first pitch after the opening ceremony which featured the American flag carried in by athlete and volunteer Ralph Meyers and escorted in by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department. Special athlete Natalie Welch sang the national anthem.
Other sponsors were Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Center State Bank, Carol Phipps, Jerry & Sharon Elbrecht, Grant, Denise & Lindsey Turner & First Southern Bank.