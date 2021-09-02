Groupies usually don’t show up as much more than a footnote in music. They’re the girls who hang out backstage with the group. From the mundane, to the bizarre to the intimate, groupies perform a myriad of tasks for the boys in the band.
In the 1960’s and ‘70s, there was a scene of groupies who got close enough to the musicians that they changed their lives. Some inspired song lyrics, some birthed their children, and every one of them got their stars in a whole heap of trouble.
The following is a partial rundown from Mark Oliver’s list of the most impactful groupies in rock as reported at liveverse.com.
Anita Pallenberg was 21 when she first met the Rolling Stones backstage at a concert. She made her biggest impression on Brian Jones.
Jones was already struggling with an immense feeling that his bandmates hated him, and in a combination of drugs and emotional vulnerability, he saw Pallenberg as an angel.
Pallenberg and Jones started dating, and she changed the whole band. She was a self-proclaimed witch with an obsession for black magic. She would carry around garlic in case of vampire attacks, and the band bought into it. She got them to embrace the “evil” persona and inspired songs like “Sympathy for the Devil,” on which she sang backup.
She also got Jones into LSD, which sent him off the deep end. He started losing his mind, and while he was in the hospital, Pallenberg cheated on him with his bandmate Keith Richards.
She left Jones for Richards, and Jones spiraled into depression. Pallenberg married Richards and had his children, while Jones got kicked out of the band and drowned in a swimming pool.
Cathy Smith was the Band’s (that’s the name of the group) groupie. She’d followed them around since she was 16. When she got pregnant, she had no way of knowing which member was the father. Her baby became known as “The Band’s Baby.” She first met John Belushi when the Band played on Saturday Night Live.
Smith made her biggest impact on history years after her groupie days were over. By the 1980’s, she’d been reduced to dealing heroin to the stars. One night in 1982, Smith gave Belushi 11 speedballs. The two were having a drug party so crazy that it made Robin Williams uncomfortable. Later, she put Belushi to bed. By morning, he was dead.
Smith admitted to giving Belushi the drugs that killed him and ended up spending a year in prison. She’d given birth to The Band’s Baby and inspired the Gordon Lightfoot song “Sundown.” The loves in her life, she thought, would be her legacy to the world, but in the end, all that would be overshadowed when she became the woman who killed a comedy legend.
Pamela Des Barres made a name for herself, working her way from Mick Jagger to Keith Moon. She became enough of a legend on the scene that her life ended up inspiring the movie “Almost Famous.” While they were filming, Kate Hudson even kept a picture of Des Barres in her dressing room for inspiration.
She coined the phrase “band-aid,” after telling a reporter that groupies did more than just sleep with band members. They would “take care” of them while they were in town, she said, by taking them out shopping, stitching their shirts, and watching TV with them, and, of course, also by sleeping with them.
Frank Zappa ended up making her into a minor rock star in her own right. He formed a group called the GTOs, a band that entirely consisted of groupies, with Pamela Des Barres at the lead. And he even hired her as Dweezil and Moon Unit Zappa’s nanny.
Bebe Buell is best known today as Liv Tyler’s mother. Before Buell became pregnant with Steven Tyler’s child, she was one of the most notorious groupies in the US.
She got her start when Jimi Hendrix spotted her and a friend on the streets and catcalled at them out the car window, “Hey, girls, you wanna come with us to the show?” From there, she moved through Mick Jagger, David Bowie, Elvis Costello and more.
She was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Todd Rundgren when she got pregnant with Steven Tyler’s baby. For the first 11 years of her life, Liv Tyler even believed that Rundgren was her father, until she met Steven Tyler and realized how much they were alike. Buell didn’t tell her daughter who her real father was until Liv made her admit it.