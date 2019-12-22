SEBRING — In honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, Sonny’s BBQ is offering local law enforcement officers a free Pork Big Deal Thursday, Jan. 9 to show sincere appreciation for their ongoing dedication to the community. To receive this deal, all they need to do is dine-in at any Sonny’s location that day and present a valid ID or badge.
This is all part of Sonny’s mission to spread the spirit of BBQ. Another way Sonny’s does this is through Random Acts of BBQ, which recognizes those who make a difference — special individuals who selflessly give their time, talents and effort to the community.
Anyone can nominate a law enforcement officer who deserves a little surprise BBQ recognition from Jan. 2-16 at RandomActsofBBQ.com. Sonny’s will select one local law enforcement officer and surprise them — alongside their family and friends — with a BBQ celebration in their honor.