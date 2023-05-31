After four years of providing the public with delicious Cuban food, a family atmosphere, and a unique service, Sophie's Cafe plans to open a second location in Downtown Sebring.
This friendly cafe is located at 120 Sebring Square, Sebring. Sophie's Cafe provides unique flavors that allow the public to be enchanted by their loaves of bread, Cuban food, and amazing personalized attention.
“I have always wanted to do multiple locations and expand, bringing more Latin food,” said Yunii del Cueto, owner of Sophie’s Cafe.
This second location in downtown Sebring promises longer hours, the same flavors that distinguish it from the rest, Cuban bakery services, and many more varieties of sweets.
On Christmas, the public will be able to visit this new location, from Monday to Wednesday until 6 pm and from Thursday to Saturday until 8 pm.
“I feel excited, happy, and ready to do it,” del Cueto said.
Preparation for the second location is to be continued.
”I recommend people who have not visited us, try our dish, Ropa Vieja.” Yuni expressed, confirming that it is one the most requested among customers.
Ropa Vieja, the national dish of Cuba, is shredded beef and vegetables. In Cuba, the dish name translates to "old clothes," a reference to the beef's tattered appearance.
"At Sophie's Cafe customers become part of our family," del Cueto concluded.