SEBRING — For the 20th year in a row, Sebring High School will host Soup Up the Arts from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 26 in the school’s senior parking lot. Due to COVID-19 and concerns over social distancing, SHS has made this a ‘50s-themed drive-thru event.
Attendees will not be allowed to leave their vehicles and will follow a winding “cruise” path through the parking lot to pick up bowls and soup. Tickets are for sale and can be purchased online through eventbrite.com, through an Art Club member or by contacting Steve VanDam or Kristy Harris in the Art Department at SHS.
“With social distancing in mind, you can groove right on through our event from the comforts of your own car! Your soup orders will be collected at check in, then cruise down the lane to receive a hand-crafted ceramic bowl made especially for you by SHS Art Club students! Better still, you can go all gangbusters for an additional fee ($5 or $10) you can pick an upgraded bowl. Before you peel out of the parking lot, your soup will be pre-packed and waiting for you. Pretty nifty, right?!” said Harris, first year art teacher at SHS.
Ticket sales are being subdivided into sections to help manage the flow of traffic through the drive thru, with time slots available from 4-5 p.m., 5-6 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. When purchasing tickets either online or with an Art Club member, be sure to select the time slot you plan to drive through SHS to help them plan accordingly. Upon arriving at the event, attendees will place their soup order upon checking in and will be ready for pick-up before they leave along with their hand-made soup bowl from Art Club.
“Over the past 20 years, through the hard work of our students and the generosity of our community, We (Art Club and National Art Honor Society) have been able to raise over $200,000 and help numerous families in need of medical assistance in Highlands County!” said Steve VanDam, SHS art teacher.
Proceeds from this years’ Soup up the Arts will help to offset medical costs for local families: Watson, Hutzenlaub and Dallas. For more information, check out the SHS Art Department Facebook page, plus check out photos of the Art Club and National Art Honor Society students hard at work, student artwork and a virtual silent auction. Questions? Email VanDam at vandams@highlands.k12.fl.us or Harris at harrisk@highlands.k12.fl.us.