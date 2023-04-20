PALMETTO –Southeastern Guide Dogs boasts that it has the most advanced service dog training program in the world.
The organization breeds, raises and trains an elite group of purebred guide dogs, service dogs and skilled companion dogs. Then it matches the dogs with legally blind individuals, veterans with disabilities, and children with physical, mental or emotional challenges, taking into account each individual’s needs, lifestyle, personality and activity levels.
Anyone interested in service dog training to learn how the Southeastern Guide Dogs program works, can visit the campus and go on a tour. Volunteers lead the tour which is a little over one hour. They supplement their information by showing short videos.
The first stop on the tour was the Puppy Academy. Dogs that are bred to be guide or service dogs are either Labradors, Golden Retrievers, or a mix of both called Goldadors. These dogs are chosen for their intelligence, trainability, temperament, and robust health.
The dogs must complete an elaborate two-year training program. For the first 10 weeks, handlers and caregivers expose the puppies to a variety of sounds, surfaces, objects, and distractions to see how they will react. They also give the puppies lots of hugs.
At 10 weeks, Southeastern Guide Dogs sends the puppies to the homes of volunteer puppy raisers to learn basic obedience, house manners, and socialization, and to be introduced to as many new experiences as possible. In 12-16 months, the puppy raisers return the puppies to Southeastern Guide Dogs. That’s when the dog’s formal training begins.
Another part of the tour is the Canine Training Center. Once the puppies are returned to Southeastern Guide Dogs, veterinarians evaluate their health, and animal behavior experts evaluate their confidence and temperament. Those chosen to be guide dogs go on to learn advanced skills and approximately 40 commands. Those chosen to be service dogs learn approximately 20 commands.
Applicants for guide dogs must be ‘legally blind’. They must have completed orientation and mobility training and be able to walk independently with a cane. They must be in good physical health and have sufficient strength, flexibility and coordination to work with and handle a guide dog. They must be able to provide a safe, loving, healthy and stable home for the dog.
Southeastern Guide Dogs matches its guide dogs with qualified applicants as quickly as possible, after the applicant’s paperwork has been approved. The waiting period ranges from two months to one year, with the average wait being six months.
It costs tens of thousands of dollars per dog to breed, raise, and train guide and service dogs, and to provide supportive services once the dogs go home with their owners. Thanks to the generosity of its donors, Southeastern Guide Dogs is able to provide the dogs as gifts. The owners also receive dog food, preventatives, and veterinary care free-of-charge for the rest of the dogs’ working lives.
At the Canine Fitness Center, Dr. Kevin Conrad, DVM, senior veterinarian, explains on the video that everyone watches before they tour the center, “To our knowledge, we are the only facility that has a fitness center designed to improve the quality of our dogs via exercise.”
The video points out three pieces of equipment that are especially important for building the dog’s strength, endurance, and balance. First is the canine peanut, a ball on which the dog must learn to stand. After doing about two weeks of exercises that work his back and his pelvic muscles, he develops the ability to balance on the peanut.
Second is the underwater hydrotherapy treadmill, which Conrad calls the piece de resistance of the program. The heat, volume and flow of the water and the speed of the treadmill can be adjusted. Thus, the dog can learn to walk, swim, and run all on one device.
Third is the hyperbaric chamber. After the dog enters the chamber, it is closed, and the dog breathes pure oxygen in the pressurized environment. The oxygen enters the blood vessels and is carried through the body and helps heal inflamed muscle tissues.
According to Conrad, state-of-the-art equipment enables the certified staff to train and condition the dogs in four weeks instead of eight to 12 weeks which conventional sports therapy requires.
Another part of the tour is the Canine Aquatic Center, which is a swimming pool for dogs and humans directly adjacent to the Fitness Center.
The last stop of the tour is the Student Center. Here, qualified applicants meet their new dogs and participate in a 21-day intensive training program, while being housed in well-furnished private rooms with all the comforts of home.
Training consists of hands on learning, class lectures, and lots of practice walking with their dogs on and off the 32-acre campus. Training ends with a graduation ceremony. But Southeastern Guide Dogs follows up with its alumni annually until the dog is retired, and support is transferred to the successor dog.
Southeastern Guide Dogs is approximately 75 miles from Sebring. It takes about 90 minutes to drive there. Cost of the tour is $19. To sign up for a trou, go online at guidedogs.org/connect or call 941-729-5665.