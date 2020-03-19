SEBRING — Highlands County school students converged onto the Sebring High School track on Friday, March 13, to participate in the countywide Special STARS Track & Field competition.
More than 130 students from elementary, middle and high schools in Avon Park, Sebring and Lake Placid took advantage of a day full of sunshine by running the track and throwing a softball or tennis ball. The competition was planned before the students headed off to Spring Break.
Other students, family members and teachers came out to cheer on the athletes. Sebring High School band played music for the athletes as they entered the field. They played the national anthem in the opening ceremony while the Sebring High School Air Force Jr. ROTC presented the American flag.
Athletes enjoyed a picnic lunch on the field after the competition. Ribbons were awarded to the athletes after lunch.
Special STARS provides sports and recreational activities for children and adults with disabilities in Highlands, Hardee and southern Polk counties.