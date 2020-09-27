ORLANDO — Spectrum announced Ridge Area Arc has received a $15,000 Spectrum Digital Education Grant to help build digital learning gaps for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities as part of the company’s multiyear, $6 million cash and in-kind national commitment to digital education in Spectrum communities across the country.
“We thank Ridge Area Arc for being instrumental in helping us provide support for digital education in the Central Florida community,” said Rahman Khan, vice president of Community Impact for Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of TV, Internet, Voice and Mobile products. “Through Ridge Area Arc we can continue to provide those in need with the resources to navigate the challenges of the digital age.”
Recipients of this year’s Spectrum Digital Education grant range from long-standing nonprofits that continue to make a difference in local communities, to newer organizations meeting educational needs for children, including those experiencing homelessness and remote learning challenges.
“We feel so blessed and are impressed with Spectrum’s commitment to providing quality digital products to the communities they serve and helping local non-profits, like Ridge Area Arc. We know that the lack of digital education and access to technology can be the number one barrier to individuals with disabilities getting jobs and being able to volunteer in the community. With the Spectrum Digital Education grant, Ridge Area Arc will be able to empower the individuals we serve,” said Kathleen Border, Ridge Area Arc’s CEO.
Ridge Area Arc provides and is devoted to improving services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Central Florida and ensuring that every individual has access to the information, advocacy, and skills they need to participate as members of their community
Spectrum Digital Education aims to help local community members across Charter’s 41-state service area to improve their lives through digital education. Since launching the program in 2017, Charter has committed to award $6 million in cash grants and in-kind commitments, including PSAs and technical assistance, to support broadband education, training and technology. Spectrum Digital Education has benefitted 41,706 individuals in 17 states and Washington, DC through July 2020.
Spectrum Digital Education is one of several philanthropic programs developed by Charter to support the communities in which Charter provides service and where its employees both live and work. Additionally, Spectrum Housing Assist, launched in 2015 to make homes safer and healthier, has resulted in improvements to more than 44,000 homes to date and is on track to meet its goal of improving 50,000 homes by the end of 2020. Charter’s Spectrum Employee Community Grants program, launched in 2019 to support employees’ volunteer activities at local social and human services organizations, has already resulted in donations to more than 175 organizations across 25 states.
This year, Charter announced the launch of the Spectrum Community Investment Loan Fund, which will invest $10 million in capital by the end of 2021, making loans up to $1 million to community development financial institutions (CDFIs) in the company’s footprint. In June, Charter announced additional investment partnerships with the National Urban League and National Action Network to support Black and other minority-owned small businesses. The addition of those partnerships increased Charter’s Loan Fund commitment to $13 million. Finally, this spring, Charter introduced Spectrum Scholars, a two-year educational program for eligible rising juniors in financial need, that will award a total of $400,000 in scholarship aid, provide company mentors for students, as well as connecting them with potential internship opportunities at Charter.