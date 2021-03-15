Larry Felder teaches his popular “Mornings with Larry” oil painting class on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Highlands Art League’s (HAL) Visual Arts Center on Lakeview Drive in downtown Sebring.
“I work with people who want to become artists through the use of oils; those who are willing to put the work in," he said. "We focus on color concepts and art theory and build on their strengths.”
Felder’s work titled “Watch Party” has been accepted into the premier national member’s show of the Oil Painters of America organization. This is a very prestigious honor for oil painters.
“The show is the ‘30th Annual National Juried Exhibition of Traditional Oils’ and will be held at the California Center for the Arts located in Escondido from April 9–May 16. Awards will be announced in April at the reception and will total approximately $100,000 in cash and prizes including a $25,000 Best in Show Award. This was my first submission and it was accepted.”
The show is limited to members and the competition will be stiff. Master Signature member Jeffrey Watts will be the awarding juror. The criteria judging will be focused on includes quality in draftsmanship, use of color and composition, emphasizing diversity in representational style and subject matter.
“Watch Party is my favorite work. My son calls it part of my ‘box series.' These are family memorabilia items that I have carried around. I like to open the ‘box’ and incorporate these memories into paintings. They are very personal pieces.
“If you look closely, there is a red velvet box with my dad’s watches. The painting gave me the opportunity to concentrate on color variations, detail and reflections on the glass faces.”
Felder started his career in architecture where he learned how to be precise, before computers were there to help. He then spent 30 years in advertising as a creative director.
“I’m originally from Texas where I had the Felder Gallery. My son runs that now. I send him Texas landscapes, water landscapes, shore birds, pelicans and cranes. They are very popular.
“I also lived in Cortez around Bradenton, Florida and four years in Costa Rica. Costa Rica was very beautiful and allowed me time to paint. I’ve had works in other venues like the Manatee Center for the Arts and the Sarasota Art Center. My works are usually very large and that’s what kept me from entering this competition previously.”
Felder tried to do something a little different with his ‘Oil Cans’ painting by obtaining a wooden trough to try and get reflections of the oil can.
“I painted it black and poured in some motor oil and placed the oil cans at the edge of the trough. Funny thing, the oil just sat there and would not move. I wanted it to move so I could get the reflections of the cans, but there was no movement.
“I had to drain the trough and fill it with water and used a fan to get that movement. I then focused light on them to get the reflections off each other.”
Felder is an active new HAL board member. His website is www.larryfelder.weekly.com.
For information on HAL’s classes, please visit their website at www.highlandsartleague.org.