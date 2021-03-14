This home is at 4160 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $425,000 and is listed by Dawn Dell and Susan Farley at Berkshire Hathaway Florida Properties Group.
Welcome to Lakeview Drive. This is the address everyone wants to have. This home features over 1,700 living square feet (under air conditioning) and over 2,000 total square feet (under roof). It is located on the shores of Lake Jackson. Lake Jackson is a 3,200 (+/-) acre, sandy ridge bottom lake that is the crown jewel of Sebring. Lake Jackson is a recreational lake that is known for skiing, boating, jetsking and fishing.
The property features two bedrooms with two extra bonus rooms. There is a ton of potential to expand the current floor plan to make a third bedroom or possibly a fourth. There are two bathrooms and an oversized two-car carport.
The front room of the home has a large picture window for the expansive lake views all day. The open spacious floor plan allows for natural lighting. This home has it all – ceramic tile, spaciously laid out kitchen with plenty of counter space, laminate flooring in bedrooms and tons of closet space throughout. The swing door between the living room space and family room that also has a large bay window with lake views facing Lake Jackson. There is an inhouse laundry space for your use and convenience too.
The exterior of the home features a large, fenced-in backyard and private setting for the inground concrete pool. The landscaping has a tropical feel and you feel as though you are on vacation time all year long. There is a covered space overlooking the pool for cover while the sun is beaming. The back of the yard also has a metal shed for all your gardening needs.
The front of the home has an extra large two-car carport and extra space for sitting and watching the lake. Walk across the street to your private lake oasis dock. Imagine swimming in your pool and coming across the street and jumping in your boat to go fishing. This is truly the life everyone wants and its available for you to discover right here in Highlands County.
This property is offered by Berkshire Hathaway Florida Properties Group with Dawn Dell and Susan Farley, you can reach Dell at 863-381-0400 or Farley at 863-381-7158.
MLS 277864