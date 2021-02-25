Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, February 25
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Illinois
CBSSN — Santa Clara at Gonzaga
ESPN — Iowa at Michigan
ESPN2 — W. Kentucky at Houston
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — Washington at Arizona St.
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Utah
9 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota
CBSSN — San Francisco at BYU
ESPN — Ohio St. at Michigan St.
ESPN2 — Southern Cal at Colorado
ESPNU — Oregon at Stanford
FS1 — Boise St. at San Diego St.
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California
11 p.m.
ESPN2 — Pacific at Saint Mary’s (Cal)
FS1 — Washington St. at Arizona
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Iowa
6 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Clemson
7 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Georgia
8 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Syracuse
9 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Auburn
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, First Round, Coco Beach Golf Club, Río Grande, Puerto Rico
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, First Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge Championship, First Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (taped)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at Philadelphia
9:30 p.m.
TNT — New Orleans at Milwaukee
NBAGL BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Memphis Hustle, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
NHLN — Nashville at Detroit
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Adelaide-WTA Quarterfinals, Montpellier-ATP & Singapore-ATP Early Rounds
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds
11:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Adelaide-WTA Semifinals & Singapore-ATP Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP & Singapore-ATP Quarterfinals