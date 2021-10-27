For the 12th year, St. Matthias Episcopal Church parishioners will be providing a traditional Thanksgiving dinner basket for 125 families in financial need (who are residents of South Lake County).
The basket will consist of a $20 meat certificate from Publix, along with all the trimmings.
Registration to receive a basket takes place from 4-7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 1, at the Church, 574 Montrose St., Clermont
A photo ID — such as a driver’s license — showing current address must be presented at time of registration.
Registration will be on a first come-first serve basis.
Masks must be worn.