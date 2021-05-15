Highlands County had 15 new cases of COVID-19, which has been steady the past few days. The additional cases brought the cumulative cases of coronavirus to 8,649 cases. Once again, all 15 infections were from residents.
Of the total number of cases, 8,552 were from residents and 97 non-residents. There were 97 cases over the past seven days. That is an average of 13.85 new cases per day.
There were no new deaths; the total remained at 358 people who died from COVID.
Out of 293 tests, 277 were negative. The day’s positivity report was 5.46%, up from Thursday’s 4.48%.
There have been 666 hospitalization. On Friday afternoon, the Agency for Health Care Administration showed just 15 people being treated with COVID in hospitals around the county.
Hands for Homeless is hosting a COVID-19 Vaccination Event next Thursday, May 20th at 7 Jim Rodgers Ave. They will also be having the Feeding Tampa Bay Event on that day as well. The COVID vaccines will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Feeding Tampa Bay event will be at the same address from 10 a.m. to noon.
Florida saw 3,590 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, which raises the overall total for the state to 2,286,203. There have been 2,243,501 resident cases and 42,702 cases involving non-residents.
The state reported 71 new deaths, which raises the total to 36,719. There have been 36,000 resident deaths and 719 deaths involving non-residents.
There were 86,036 resident tests processed on Thursday, with 3,571 residents testing positive, which yielded a positivity rate of 4.15%, the lowest rate seen in two weeks. The state has now seen five straight days with a positivity rate of less than 5%.
The seven-day average for new cases, deaths, positivity rate and hospitalizations have each dropped by 10% compared to last week.
Numbers in the United States are continuing to trend in the right direction as states reported 37,082 cases on Thursday, which is a decrease of 6,551 from last Thursday. The seven-day average dropped to 34,188 cases.
Positivity rates remain at pandemic lows, with the seven-day average dropping slightly once again to 2.71%, which is now a 17% decrease from a week ago.
There were 699 deaths, which was 74 fewer than were reported last Thursday and lowered the seven-day average to 603, which is a decrease of 11% from the average of 677 seen a week ago.
Michigan is continuing to show improvement, with the seven-day average for new cases now at 2,391, which is a decrease of 29% from a week ago, while the state’s positivity rate is to 7.48%, which is a 16% decrease from a week ago. Deaths and hospitalizations are both down more than 16% compared to week ago.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is showing 155,251,852 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, which is 46.8% of the population. Among adults, 59.1% of the population has received at least vaccine dose and 84.2% of seniors have received at least one dose.
States have administered 78.5% of the vaccines they have been given.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen 32.88 million cases and had 584,510 deaths.
Globally, there have been 161.3 million cases and 3.34 million deaths.