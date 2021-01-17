FBI: Man plotted attack on pro-Trump protesters
TALLAHASSEE — A Florida man was arrested Friday and charged with trying to organize an armed response to pro-President Donald Trump protesters expected at the state Capitol, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.
Daniel Baker of Tallahassee was using social media to recruit people in a plot to create a circle around protesters and trap them in the Capitol, according to an affidavit filed by an FBI agent.
The court document describes a series of threats of violence and a prediction of civil war. Baker is described as anti-Trump, anti-government, anti-white supremacists and anti-police.
"Extremists intent on violence from either end of the political and social spectrums must be stopped, and they will be stopped," said U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe in a news release.
Baker was kicked out of the Army in 2007 after going AWOL before being deployed to Iraq. The affidavit said Baker was then homeless and largely unemployed for the following nine years, most of the time in Tallahassee.
"REMEMBER THAT THE COPS WONT PROTECT US BECAUSE THE COPS AND KLAN GO HAND IN HAND!" Baker wrote on a Facebook event page he created, according to the affidavit. "If you are afraid to die fighting the enemy, then stay in bed and live. Call all of your friends and Rise Up!"
Man sued for not paying up after betting on Trump
ST. PETERSBURG — A friendly $100 wager over the 2020 Presidential election has landed in a Florida small claims court.
Before the election, Sean Hynes, a Trump supporter from St. Petersburg, reached out to Jeffrey Costa, an acquaintance who is a Biden supporter from Atlanta. The deal was sealed on Facebook Messenger: If Trump won, Costa would pay $100. If Biden won, Hynes would pay up.
But once the votes were counted, Hynes refused to acknowledge the Democrat's victory, even after recounts, the Supreme Court's rejection of court challenges and the Electoral College's confirmation, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
Costa, 50, decided to sue. He's seeking the $100, plus $250 in court costs and $300 in interest on the unpaid bet. He's representing himself in the action, filed Dec. 28 in Pinellas County small claims court.
"You should have the integrity in your principles to follow through with what you have proposed," Costa told the newspaper.
Costa first messaged Hynes on Nov. 7, the day after the election was called in Biden's favor, to ask for the money.
"Bro, the elections are determined by the courts, not the networks," Hynes responded. The two continued arguing back and forth.
"It's not settled by law, Sean," Costa said. "Trump is mathematically eliminated."
When Costa told Hynes in December than he planned to sue for the money, Hynes unfriended him on Facebook, the newspaper reported.
Hynes didn't answer the newspaper's Facebook message.
For Costa, the lawsuit is about more than the money.
If Hynes had been willing to pay the bet, he'd be willing to drop the lawsuit. Hynes didn't.
"I also felt that if you're going to live in a post-fact world, there are consequences to that," he said.