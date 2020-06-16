Off-duty Florida wildlife officer found fatally shot
LABELLE — An off-duty Florida wildlife officer was found fatally shot early Sunday, authorities said.
Florida Wildlife Conservation officer Julian Keen Jr. was found fatally shot in rural Hendry County, and three suspects were in custody, according to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
The law enforcement agencies provided no other details.
Keen, 30, grew up in LaBelle, Florida in Hendry County, according to the Fort Myers News-Press.
“FHP Command Officers are praying and remembering our fallen but NEVER forgotten brother, FWC Officer Julian Keen, who was murdered last night while following his calling to protect and serve others,” the Florida Highway Patrol Command Officers Association posted on Facebook. “He was a genuine officer who would literally give his shirt off his back to ANYONE who needed it.”
Police: Missing protester, 19, and woman, 75, found dead
TALLAHASSEE — A 19-year-old woman who recently sought justice over police killings has been found dead after going missing earlier this month, Tallahassee police said.
The bodies of Oluwatoyin Salau, and Victoria Sims, 75, were discovered in Tallahassee on Saturday night, police said in a news release sent Monday.
Police said they’ve taken a 49-year-old man into custody. The release didn’t provide any other details about the case or explain any relationship between the two victims and the man they’ve taken into custody.
The Tallahassee Democrat reported that Salau had been active in Black Lives Matter demonstrations, reciting the names of people who had been killed by police, including Tony McDade of Tallahassee and George Floyd of Minneapolis.
“I don’t want their names gone in vain,” Salau said during a protest in front of the Tallahassee Police Department in May.
Salau was reported missing June 6.
“Toyin was very passionate,” her friend Danaya Hemphill told the newspaper. “She was very vocal she was very loving, very spiritual, very caring. Toyin she was like a light in a dark room. That was Toyin.”
Sims was a retired state worker and was well-known for her volunteerism and work in local Democratic politics.
Officers discovered the bodies while following up on a missing person case, the newspaper reported.
Troopers: Driver shot, injured in shooting on I-4 near Tampa
TAMPA — A driver was seriously injured in a shooting on Interstate 4 near Tampa early Monday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
A trooper on patrol around 3 a.m. spotted a car that appeared to have been in a crash on the westbound shoulder of the interstate, the agency said in a news release.
The trooper stopped to investigate and saw the driver, who had been shot at least once, on the ground outside the car, the report said. The trooper said the driver’s side door had multiple bullet holes.
Investigators said the vehicle had been traveling westbound when the shooting happened, resulting in the crash. The report said investigators believe a passenger was in the car when the shooting happened, but fled before the trooper arrived at the scene.
The driver, whose name was not released by the highway patrol, was taken to the hospital.
An investigation is continuing.
Report: 40,000 cruise ship workers still trapped at sea
MIAMI — More than 40,000 cruise ship workers are still stuck at sea because of concerns about the coronavirus.
The Miami Herald reports that at least 42,000 workers remain trapped on cruise ships without paychecks, and some still are suffering from COVID-19, three months after the industry shut down.
Cruise lines stopped sailing in mid-March after several high-profile outbreaks at sea. More than 600 people fell ill aboard Carnival Corp.’s Diamond Princess while it was quarantined off Japan, for example. Fourteen passengers died.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has prohibited cruises in U.S. waters through July 24.
Some cruise ship workers have started being repatriated to their home countries.
About 3,000 Carnival Cruise Line workers got off in Croatia earlier this month to catch rides and flights home across Europe. MSC Cruises has flown more than 1,000 Indian crew members home on charter flights from Europe and South America. Royal Caribbean also flew more than 1,200 Filipino crew members home last week from Greece, Dubai, the United States and Barbados, according to the Herald.
Several Caribbean countries haven’t allowed cruise ships to dock in their ports out of concerns that they would cause spikes in the number of virus cases. Only Barbados has allowed for crew repatriation flights from its airports.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.