Murder charged after woman dies in biker gang shootout
LAKELAND — A Florida man is facing murder charges after a woman riding on his motorcycle died following a high-speed shootout with a rival biker gang, authorities said Saturday.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the 33-year-old woman died hours after she was shot in the head early Friday in the gun battle on Interstate 4 between Lakeland and Orlando.
Ronald Donovan, who is jailed without bond, was scheduled to have an initial court appearance Saturday. Court records did not list an attorney for him.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Donovan and other members of the Sin City Deciples motorcycle gang were driving eastbound on Interstate 4 between Tampa and Orlando shortly after midnight when members of the Thug Riders passed them.
Judd said that offended Donovan, 38, who opened fire on the Thug Riders, hitting one in the back and causing a running gun battle at speeds of 100 mph. The wounded rider, whose name was not released, returned fire, hitting Donovan’s passenger in the head, Judd said.
Although Donovan is not accused of shooting his female companion, under Florida law committing certain felonies that result in an indirect death can be charged as murder.
Feds seize disguised gold at Florida airport
FORT LAUDERDALE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection found nearly six pounds of gold that was painted black being smuggled into a Florida airport on Wednesday.
The undeclared gold was disguised as belt buckles, bracelets and keychains and is valued at about $170,000, officials said. It was found at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport.
“Gold is one of the top 10 items smuggled globally, either to evade import duties or to launder the illicit profits of Transnational Criminal Organizations, “ Stephen Balog, the agency’s acting Fort Lauderdale port director, said in a news release.
The passenger with the black painted gold was arriving from Columbia. It was seized and Homeland Security Investigations agents are investigating the case.
Gunman at Florida VA hospital sentenced to 16-plus years
MIAMI — A double amputee veteran who opened fire at a Florida hospital, injuring a doctor, was sentenced to more than 16 years in federal prison on Friday.
Larry Ray Bon was at a Veterans Affairs hospital emergency room in West Palm Beach in 2019 when he became frustrated and grabbed a gun in his wheelchair and began firing. A doctor tried to tackle him and was shot in the neck, but eventually wrestled the gun away from Bon. The doctor was severely injured, but survived.
Another employee was grazed in the gunfire, according to court records.
Bon pleaded guilty to charges related to the shooting and was initially ordered to be held at at a mental health facility after a federal judge determined he was suffering from a mental illness. He was later determined to not need psychiatric hospitalization.
“When this defendant fired shots inside the West Palm Beach VA medical center, he turned a place of healing and comfort into one of violence, fear, and confusion for the U.S. military veterans and medical personnel who were present that day,” Juan Antonio Gonzalez, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, said in a news release.
Police: Driver was going 116 mph when he crashed into house
PALM HARBOR — A Florida man who investigators say was driving his Tesla at least 116 mph before crashing into a house was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of vehicular homicide.
Vaughn Mongan, 43, didn’t have his car in autopilot mode when he ran a stop sign last month, hit an embankment, went airborne and crashed into a house, killing one of its occupants, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
One of the three passengers in the car also died. Mongan and two other passengers were seriously injured, the department said. Mongan was driving in a residential neighborhood in a 30 mph zone.
Mongan was also charged with three counts of reckless driving resulting in serious injury and one count of reckless driving resulting in property damage.
He was being held without bond in Pinellas County Jail. Jail records didn’t list an attorney for him.
Ex-adminstrator accused of unwanted foot rub challenges case
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The former Providence Public Schools administrator charged with giving an unwanted foot massage to a minor returned to court on Friday to say his arrest was based on false information and to ask the court to declare the arrest warrant void.
Olayinka Alege, 40, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault in May, after a teenage boy told police Alege massaged his foot without his consent at a Warwick gym. He pleaded not guilty and was released on personal recognizance.
Police said Alege was charged based on video surveillance from inside the gym.
But in a motion filed Friday, Alege’s attorney said the video at no point shows his client touching the minor’s foot. The filing also says police obtained the video by using false or misleading statements.
The prosecutor said he would need two weeks to respond to the motion.
Alege’s attorney, Jason Dixon-Acosta, said outside court he had no additional comment.
A Warwick police spokesperson declined to comment.
Alege had faced similar allegations while working in Florida in 2009, but was not criminally charged. After the Rhode Island allegations, he resigned as network superintendent of secondary schools for the Providence schools.
The case also led to the termination of former Superintendent Harrison Peters, who hired Alege.