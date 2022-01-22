Waterfront eatery deck collapses, injuring 2 diners
FORT LAUDERDALE — A group of diners fell in the water after the deck of a Florida waterfront restaurant collapsed, injuring two of them who had to be taken to a hospital.
Fire officials told news outlets the diners were eating outside at the Fort Lauderdale waterfront restaurant when a portion of the deck fell. At least three adults swam to a nearby boat at the dock and were pulled from the water by other people.
Two of the diners were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan told the South Florida Sun Sentinel the dock at Flip Flops Dockside Eatery had apparent signs of decay and visible areas that were recently repaired.
A representative who answered the restaurant’s phone Saturday said they could not comment on the incident.
FIU president resigns citing health issues
MIAMI — The president of Florida International University resigned Friday after working at the South Florida school for about 45 years.
Mark Rosenberg cited personal health issues and the deteriorating health of his wife as the reason for his departure in an email to the university community, the Miami Herald reported.
The FIU Board of Trustees held an emergency meeting Friday afternoon and planned to nominate Kenneth Jessell, FIU’s chief financial officer and senior vice president of finance and administration, as interim president while the university searches for a more permanent replacement.
Rosenberg first joined FIU in 1976 as an assistant professor of political science. He founded the Latin American and Caribbean Center in 1979.
In 2009, Rosenberg became the first FIU president to rise from the faculty. Before becoming president, he was the chancellor of the State University System of Florida, which oversees the state’s 12 public universities.
FIU’s main campus is located in western Miami-Dade County, with branch campuses located throughout South Florida. Enrollment includes about 42,000 undergraduate students and 17,000 graduate students.
Orlando mayor says he has COVID-19, encourages shots
ORLANDO — The mayor of central Florida’s largest city said Friday he has COVID-19, just days after the mayor of the area’s most populous county announced he had the virus.
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer tweeted that he got tested for the virus after being told he had been exposed to someone with COVID-19. He said he was asymptomatic, which he credited to being fully vaccinated and boosted.
“I encourage everyone who is eligible to get their booster shot, too,” he said.
The Orlando mayor said he planned to isolate and work on city business remotely.
Dyer’s announcement came days after Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said he had tested positive for COVID-19. Demings was experiencing mild symptoms and would be working from home, according to his office.
Judge: legal costs in Florida condo collapse may reach $100M
The legal fees and costs associated with the deadly collapse of a Florida beachfront condominium building could reach $100 million, a judge said Friday.
That’s why Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman urged all sides to work toward mediated settlements of numerous claims arising from the Champlain Towers South disaster.
“Put forth a Herculean effort to settle these claims if possible,” Hanzman said at a hearing held remotely. “This court cannot force parties resolve their disputes.”
The 12-story condo building collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24, killing 98 people and destroying the structure in Surfside, Florida. There are claims for wrongful death and for property loss that could take years to resolve, including possible appeals, without some kind of settlement.
Champlain Towers was in the midst of its 40-year structural review when it collapsed, triggering multiple federal and state investigations and a flurry of lawsuits by victims, families and condo owners.
The lead investigating agency is the National Institute for Standards and Technology, which recently estimated its probe could take as long as two years.
Trial date for the lawsuit is currently set for March 2023.
Officials: Florida manatees eating lettuce in pilot program
ST. PETERSBURG — Manatees at risk of starvation because native seagrass is dying due to water pollution have for the first time started eating lettuce under an experimental feeding program, Florida wildlife officials said Friday.
The test facility on the east coast’s Indian River Lagoon had its first takers of romaine lettuce Thursday, leading more manatees to join in, said Ron Mezich, chief of the effort’s provisioning branch at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
“We think it’s significant,” Mezich said in a remote news conference. “When the animals are there, we will continue to offer food and hope they take advantage of that.”
The program is adding cabbage and a second type of lettuce to entice the manatees, also known as sea cows. All of these are common foods given to manatees at rehabilitation facilities.
The unprecedented feeding program is a state and federal response to last year’s record number of 1,101 documented manatee deaths. Many are starving to death because pollution from agricultural, urban and other sources has triggered algae blooms that have decimated seagrass beds on which manatees depend — especially during cold winter months.
About 25 to 35 manatees were seen Friday near the feeding site at a Florida Power & Light plant that discharges warm water the animals favor when water temperatures cool. Several hundred were spotted from the air in nearby areas, said Tom Reinert, south regional director for the FWC.
There are no immediate plans to expand the feeding program beyond Brevard County, officials said. It remains illegal for people to feed wild manatees on their own.
“This is a pilot program and we’re trying to learn as much as we can,” Reinert said. But he added that seagrass restoration and a reduction in water pollution are the long-term answers to the starvation problem.
“We need a healthy lagoon to support the seagrass,” he said. “We can’t feed all of them.”