At the onset of the 2022 Winter Haven State of the City speech on Jan. 7 at the Ritz Theatre, Mayor Brad Dantzler said that explosive population growth of late is “a challenge and a blessing.”
“A lot of the things you will hear today are not an accident,” Dantzler said. “It's a lot of hard work in synch with the (Greater Winter Haven) Chamber (of Commerce.)”
Senior staff spoke about their areas of expertise during the event. City Manager Mike Herr closed the event by talking about some state concerns now that the legislative session is open.
Economic Opportunity and Community Investment Director Eric Labbe said Winter Haven grew by 50 percent in population between 2011 and 2021 according to the U.S. Census. The city approved around 1,000 building permits for single family homes in 2020 and around 930 last year. Four hotels are coming to town, two downtown and two near Florida Legoland Resort.
Peppa Pig opens at Florida Legoland Resorts meaning more jobs and tourists. Several hundred million dollars are being invested into the industrial park. Florida Can Manufacturing may hire around 300. Labbe said there are “several prospective tenants” expressing interest in setting up shop at the park in the near future. Labbe said there could be “hundreds if not thousands of jobs.”
Labbe said a number of new businesses opened up downtown last year despite the pandemic.
Parks, Recreation and Culture Department Director Julie Adams said the city's first dog park should be open by the summer Pocket Park is located near Lake Ashton and will include shade structures and restrooms. Chain of Lakes Park phase two construction will give residents pedestrian access to Lake Lulu in the years to come.
Public Works Director MJ Carnevale said upgrades at the intersection of Cypress Gardens Boulevard at U.S. Highway 17 should begin by the end of the year. Upgrades of Dundee Road are around halfway done, he said.
Utility Services Department Director Gary Hubbard said the Chain of Lakes drives the population growth and that city staff are dedicating to protect that asset. Hubbard said the Sapphire Necklace concept was moving the city into the future. Staff members have plans to restore around 5,000 acres of wetlands and build a 30-mile Sapphire Necklace-shaped ring of trails around the city.
City officials are also trying to obtain state grant money to remove around 11,000 septic tanks in close proximity to the lakes, Hubbard said.
Airport Director Alex Vacha said that fuel sales went up last year despite the pandemic.
City Manager Mike Herr focused mostly on state issues during the State of the City event. Herr asked city residents to lobby state legislators for three things: around $10 million in Florida Recreation Development Assistance Program (FRDAP) funding for city nature parks; $20 million in re-occurring revenue from the Heartland Headwaters Act to help fund the Polk Regional Water Cooperative; and ongoing lobbying to keep home rule laws intact. Herr said state legislators are discussing some “pre-emptive” bills to home rule.