Florida continues to see declining COVID-19 numbers, with the Florida Department of Health reporting 14,026 new cases for the seven-day period of Feb. 10-16 in its Friday night COVID update. That’s the fewest number of cases seen since November and the sixth straight week with declining numbers.
The state’s positivity rate was down to 10.4%, also the lowest since November. There were 62.8 cases per 100,000 population, which is down 25% in the last two weeks. It was the smaller counties to record the most cases. Of the six counties with more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population, only Alachua County has a population greater than 50,000.
The state is reporting 86,294 COVID deaths, which is an increase of 484 compared to two weeks ago. The state has seen a total of 7.47 million cases.
Highlands County was below the state average in terms of positivity rate and cases per 100,000. The county saw 39 cases over the seven-day period, with an 8.3% positivity rate. There were 36.4 new cases per 100,000 population.
The New York Times is reporting Highlands County with 806 COVID deaths, which is an increase of one from last week. Highlands County has seen a total of 30,451 cases.
Numbers in the U.S. also showed a sixth straight week of declines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 259,339 cases for the seven-day period of Feb. 9-15, making it the lowest number of new cases seen in a week since April 2022.
Deaths have seen five straight weeks of declining numbers, with CDC reporting 2,838 new deaths for the seven-day period. That brings the overall numbers to 103 million cases and 1.11 million deaths.
The CDC is showing 22,205 currently hospitalized with COVID in the country and a total of 5.95 million hospitalizations have been recorded total.
On the global front, there have been a total of 674 million cases and 6.86 million deaths, with 5.3 million cases and 63,645 deaths occurring in the last 28 days, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.
There have been 13.3 billion vaccines given worldwide, with 129.9 million given over the past four weeks.