Store clerk charged with stealing scratch-off tickets

SEBRING -- Rhiannon Claire Steele apparently took a chance on games of chance and ended up in jail.
Steele, an employee of Circle K at 998 U.S. 27 in Avon Park, worked the overnight shift until managers allegedly caught her activating and scratching Florida Lottery tickets meant for customers.
A manager told detectives he saw Steele handling Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets when he arrived at work the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 19. Store policy allows only managers and the owner to access, activate, and sell said tickets. Steele did not have permission, the manager told investigators.
The Lottery Commission does not allow the machine to activate scratch-off tickets between midnight and 6 a.m., an hour before the manager arrives each morning.
When the manager asked Steele why she was activating and handling the tickets, she told him she’d sold a lot of them overnight. She told him she was restocking them for the day.
The manager told Steele to gather all the tickets she had sold and bring them to her. The employee said she had to go home to her son, so the manager let her leave the store. The manager then checked the lottery ticket inventory and performed an analysis.
Then a detective from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office watched surveillance footage of Steele at work. The camera captured Steele taking multiple, un-activated scratch-off books from a cabinet in the store office and activating them after 6 a.m. She then puts the books in a small, cardboard box and loads it in her vehicle, minutes before the manager is scheduled to arrive.
Based on the activation slips, which the Florida Lottery machine prints out every time a scratch-off card is activated, the manager determined that some $3,000 of the store’s scratch-off inventory was not paid for. The store could not account for some 500 tickets.
Some of the books Steele allegedly tried to steal include, one book of “Fastest Road” Lottery Scratch off-Game; one book of “500 Madness;” one book of “Crossword;” 2 books of “Cashword;” four books of “A Week for Life;” one book of “Magic 8;” two books of “Gold Rush Limited;” and other tickets, a total of 1,030 separate tickets. The sales price of all those tickets -- not the money they’d have awarded -- is also about $3,000, store owners said.
Highlands County Sheriff’s investigators went to Steele’s grandmother’s house where she rents a bedroom. Police say they found more tickets there; they arrested her and charged her with grand theft of $5,000 but under $10,000, a third-degree felony. It is punishable by up to five years in prison.