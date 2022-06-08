The 2022 Atlantic hurricane began June 1 and extends to Nov. 30, with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicting up to 21 named storms. NOAA describes the storms as an “above-normal season.”
It also references a “climate change connection” related to hurricane seasons. It says, in part: “NOAA tracks how changes in our atmosphere, ocean and climate are influencing the frequency and intensity of hurricanes…(and) partner scientists found that climate change is likely fueling more powerful hurricanes while flooding during hurricanes is being amplified by sea level rise. Other research by NOAA found the speed of movement of tropical cyclones, including hurricanes, has been slowing in recent decades, with more storms lumbering slowly over land, unleashing more rain, and causing more flooding.” In early May 2022, two NOAA scientists published a blog that looks at how human-caused climate change is influencing Atlantic hurricanes. You can view it at https://bit.ly/3tgIZ9p.
Here’s the list of names for the Atlantic hurricane season:
AlexBonnieColin
DanielleEarlFiona
GastonHermineIan
JuliaKarlLisa
MartinNicoleOwen
PaulaRichardShary
TobiasVirginieWalter
This article was originally published on Florida Phoenix: https://floridaphoenix.com.