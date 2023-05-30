Stories are fun to tell.
For Davenport School of the Arts drama teacher Robert Moszenberg, storytelling is an art that’s good for learning.
“It’s a very easy way to get kids comfortable on stage,” said Moszenberg. “With storytelling, you’re in direct relationship with the audience. With acting you almost ignore the audience.”
His students are planning to display their skills on June 3 at the Haines City Library beginning at 10 a.m. in the brand-new event titled “A Celebration of Stories.”
With storytelling, you’re in direct relationship with the audience. With acting you almost ignore the audience,” Moszenberg explained.
The after-school program started with three or four students and has grown to over 40 participants.
The storytelling team members have attended the Cracker Storytelling Festival as well as the Tampa-Hillsborough County Storytelling Festival.
In addition, before Christmas, the team of students took their skills to Spring Lake in Winter Haven and the Davenport Care Center. They sang songs, told stories and gave the residents homemade cards.
“It gave a sense of family,” said Moszenberg. “Opening those cards triggered some memories.”
Davenport School of the Arts team members have learned how to be engaging, build moments, pause and use facial expressions, characterization inflection, gestures and eye contact to build the drama of the books they are expressing.
“We train our kids with arm gestures and how to bring all the elements to life from the pages (of books) to the stage,” said Moszenberg. “It gives them a sense of self confidence and awareness of themselves. It’s a great experience with the audience without all the extra conventions (of acting such as costumes, scenery and props).”
Moszenberg loves the art of it.
“Four thousand years ago we were telling stories,” he said.
Moszenberg’s students performed in the Literacy Festival earlier this year at Lake Eva Park in Haines City using the second-grade book the Invasion of the Unicorns.
Two more elements allowed the students to become more comfortable on the stage.
Through the Reading Comes Alive program, last year DSA students turned other students into marionettes on stage and told their stories.
“They brought the story to life,” said Moszenberg.
Moszenberg uses the older students to teach the younger ones. Sixth grader storytelling captain Anna Westfall held a storytelling workshop at the Haines City Public Library.
“The Haines City Public Library has been very accommodating,” Moszenberg said. “This will be great for kids no matter what school they go to.”
Moszenberg invites all DSA former storytellers to join the event.
The storytelling celebration is open to any Polk County student. Former DSA storytellers are also welcome. Attendance is free.
Visit https://bit.ly/HCStorytelling if you would like to participate.