SEBRING — It was a complete 180 degree turnaround from how Sebring won its first game Tuesday.
Sebring High School flag football secured a 33-7 win over Avon Park High School Friday night. Keely Jones of Sebring was huge scoring three touchdowns.
It took four quarters and three plays until Sebring got in the endzone Tuesday against Lake Placid. On Friday, the scoreboard read 6-0 Blue Streaks after their first series of the contest. Jones scored on an option pitch from quarterback Ashby Edgemon for her first touchdown of the season.
Edgemon then found Lynaya Rumberger in the back of the endzone for a successful point after and a 7-0 lead.
After the Streaks forced an Avon Park punt, Sebring threatened to make it a two-score game when an Adrianna Maldonado catch gave her team first-and-goal. The Red Devils got them into a passing situation. A wide open Jones couldn’t haul in passes in the endzone on third and fourth down. Avon Park notched a turnover on downs.
However the Red Devils ended up going three-and-out. A good return from Rumberger set the Streaks up with another goal-to-go scenario. Edgemon went back to Jones on third down.
Although it wasn’t an easy conversion as Jones and Rumberger collided which resulted in the ball getting tipped up in the air. Jones reached out and after a little fumbling secured the ball for her second touchdown of the night.
But the Red Devils wouldn’t go down without a fight. Chunk plays were a huge factor in their next drive.
A reverse to the speedy Tytianna Allen picked a huge gain on first down. After a scramble from Skyler Navarro the next play, the Avon Park quarterback connected with Allen on a go route for first-and-goal. A holding penalty put them even closer.
On second down Navarro found Sydnee Scully in the middle of the defense for an Avon Park score. Navarro would then run it in for the extra point.
But the Streaks weren’t done yet. Set up by a catch-and-run by Jones, Sebring took a 20-7 lead into halftime thanks to a touchdown pass from Edgemon to Aliyah Thomas.
Sebring punted on its first drive of the second half. A failed fourth down conversion by Avon Park turned the ball back over to the Streaks at midfield.
A big gain on a pass to Madysen Truax gave them first-and-goal. And they’d score their fourth touchdown like their first: Edgemon to Jones for her third touchdown. A Rumberger catch made it 27-7. Later Liberty Phillips added the punctuation mark on a direct snap run to make it 33-7 to force the mercy rule and send everyone home early.
Friday marked the beginning of four games in four days. After Friday the Streaks took on Palmetto High School and H.B. Plant High School in a tournament on Saturday. Then they’re on the road on Monday to face Okeechobee.
The Red Devils will be on the road Wednesday against Tohopekaliga then have their home opener against Lake Placid on Thursday. It’ll be the first of four straight home contests after starting the season with three straight road games.