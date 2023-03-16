SEBRING – A stroll around the lake in Maranatha Village brought back several memories for many of the residents participating Tuesday, March 7, in the kick-off celebration for the 50th anniversary of their community.
Residents of Maranatha Village lit up the pathway in their park around the lake with luminary bags as part of the Legacy Stroll. Each bag was decorated then placed along the walkway with a canned food item and a battery-operated candle inside. Although many residents waited until dark to stroll around the lake to see the bags lit up, some took advantage of the daylight to read each of the bags bearing messages
“We had four categories that they could participate in — Praying For, In Honor Of, In Tribute To, In Memory Of,” said Linda Pyche, who co-organized the Legacy Stroll with her husband John. “We sold 144 luminary bags and another 10 at the day of the event.”
Proceeds from the luminary bag sales will go toward purchasing flags from the five branches of the military plus the Christian flag and the poles to be displayed in the Veteran’s Memorial in the village. Administrator Brian Halstead said they wanted to honor the veterans with this project.
“We honored 57 veterans in our village during a celebration this past President’s Day,” Halstead said. “We celebrated our veterans because they are so precious to us.”
In addition to raising money for the Veteran’s Memorial, the Legacy Stroll also collected canned goods to be donated to three local charities serving veterans. Halstead said they will go to the Vietnam Veterans of America in Sebring, Highlands County Veteran Services Office in Sebring and Bethany Baptist Church in Avon Park.
“I brought garbanzo beans,” Colene Price said as she raised the can out of her bag. She decorated her luminary bag in memory of her husband Terry who was a former pastor at Maranatha Baptist Church within the village.
Price is a full time resident at Maranatha Village coming from Wisconsin. Her husband was a Bible professor at Maranatha Baptist University in Watertown, Wis. She and her husband came to Sebring to visit Maranatha Village and then realized they needed a pastor. He took over as pastor of the church in 2016.
“We always dreamed of retiring to Florida,” Price said.
Unfortunately, her husband unexpectedly passed away in 2019 from a major brain bleed. They have three sons, all of which are math teachers, and nine grandchildren.
Price was so deeply touched to hear people stroll past her bag and comment about her husband with most saying, “that’s my pastor.” Another resident also made a luminary bag in memory of Terry Price.
For those who could not walk around the lake, they drove their golf carts and stopped along the way to read each bag.
Shirley Kurz, of Ohio, drove her 96-year-old mother Lucy Chapman around the lake in a golf cart to admire the luminaries. She has been a resident of Maranatha since 1988. Her other daughter and son-in-law David and Diana Conrad also live in Maranatha.
“This is a wonderful idea,” Kurz said as she drove around the path looking at the luminaries.
Although they were admiring all the other luminaries, they could not help but notice that their luminary was attracting a lot of attention. Chapman decorated two luminaries in memory of her husband Joseph Chapman. One bag featured her husband’s military service in the U.S. Navy serving on the USS Telfair and the other bag featured him with his trombone that he played in the Highlands County Concert Band. He died March 10, 2017. In between the two bags, was a small American flag on a pedestal that had a sign that said “Press Button.” As people pushed the button, they were entertained with patriotic music.
In addition to the Legacy Walk, residents and the community participated in a Health & First Responder’s Fair in Hammond Hall in Maranatha during the morning on Thursday, March 9. There were almost 20 vendors at the event including the Red Cane Support Group, Low Vision, Sebring Meals on Wheels, UnitedHealthcare, Shield Medical Group, Royal Care Nursing, Neuro Challenge, Assisting Hands, Comfort Keepers, Vitas Healthcare, Beltone Hearing, Amerilife, Advent Home Care, Change of Pace, Florida Ombudsman, Palms Home Care and Florida Home Care.
The turnout was good as residents enjoyed coffee, donuts, raffle gifts, giveaways along with plenty of important information. Vendors were a mix of home health care, hospital care services, hearing professionals, insurance specialists, hospice providers, nursing home care options, meal delivery and physician services.
Halsted, visited with vendors as well as with residents and guests attending. He thanked everyone for making the health fair a success for all.
Each vendor provided a special raffle gift which created excitement each time a number was called from the red tickets given out as residents entered the building. Residents visited the tables so they could speak with a professional, learn about the services they offer and perhaps receive a small giveaway item like water bottles, candy, lip balm, page magnifiers and more.
A gospel concert featuring Niah & Allisha Merrill topped off the weeklong celebration on Friday night, March 10, in the church.
Correspondent Sharon Weatherhead contributed to this story.