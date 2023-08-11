Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) hosted its monthly Artist Reception in Avon Park on Saturday, Aug. 5, to open an exhibit of student art from South Florida State College.
The works of nine talented students are on display for the month of August in the HCA Gallery. The artists include Haley Hodshire, Pamela Roebuck, Vivian George, Kat Sassatelli, Sara Jackson, Rebekah Erekson, Ruby Rivera, Kenny Meza and Devam Patel. As always, their artist receptions are open to the public and there is no cost to attend.
With this diverse group, many different artistic mediums were on display including acrylic, pencil, clay, ceramics, photography, charcoal, watercolor and mixed media.
“The PPR (Peter Powell Roberts) Museum often hosts museum tours for our art history students,” said Karla Repress, Art Instructor, Curator for McDearman, Student and Presidential Art Collections. “We have a continuing relationship with the museum.”
Repress added, “Our undergraduate research students research the life of Peter Powell Roberts, sharing the information they find with the museum.”
Danielle Wright was admiring the colorful work of Kaley Hodshire titled, “Escapism.” Hodshire explained how she created the work.
“I love nature and the soft edges of the other artists here. I’m sometimes too precise. I like to go into sort of a trance and loose myself in my art,” Hodshire said. “I used a velvet backdrop here and added the white feather. I like to do things differently. Color adds excitement and balance and stimulates the brain to release dopamine. This shows how reality can be trapped.”
Kat Sassatelli had an acrylic on canvas titled, “She Did It.” It’s a logistical painting and very complicated trying to complete. I called it ‘She Did It’ as I wasn’t sure I would be able to finish it, but I did!”
Sassatelli further explained, “The underpainting is pink and shows through some of the leaves. I love the pink azalea as it’s so fun and pretty. The raindrops were also very challenging. Now that I have the hang of it, I want to try them with some roses.”
“Building A” is a pencil and charcoal work by Sara Jackson. She said it was an outside work where she sat in front of some stairs.
“This is from in front of Building A, the stairs are outside the museum (Museum of Fine Art and Culture) at the college. It was difficult to get just the right light and shading. I took some photos and then tried to shade it correctly. It’s all dependent on the shadows and the time of day.”
Included in the exhibit was an impressive display of works by Judith Harnage. Some of her family members attended the event. Harnage was well known as an artist in Highlands County. She worked at SFSC in the library for 12 years, retiring in 2002.
She enjoyed working in many different mediums, created dolls, designed Christmas trees, was a seamstress and much more.
“Our grandma did these pictures,” Kayla Harnage said. “My personal favorite is of the elephant.”
Kristi McGathey, one of Judith’s daughters, and her husband Lee, were browsing the exhibits. They stopped at the works of Pamela Roebuck, titled, “Steeple Chase.”
“They’re so unique and very different. They actually have the locations of where the steeples are,” Kristi McGathey said.
Digital Art Instructor for SFSC, Alex Aguilar, attended the exhibit. He teaches courses in Computer Graphics.
“Computer Graphics is a relatively new program. I was actually a student of Karla Respress in high school. She drove me to a competition in Boca Raton at the Digital Arts College. I won the competition and received a scholarship where I received a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Animation,” Aguilar said.
“I’ve always loved drawing,” he added. “I had to decide whether to take a traditional approach in college, like maybe mathematics or go the artistic route. Winning the competition provided me the direction I needed. I love learning and completed my Master’s Degree in Web Design and Technology.”
This exhibit is located inside the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art and Culture, which is on the second floor of the Avon Park Community Center, at 130 W. Main St., Avon Park. The Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Visit their website at www.highlandsculturalalliance.org for museum hours and upcoming events.