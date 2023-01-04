SEBRING — A last-minute change in lawyers may lead a judge to postpone the trial of one of the county’s most prolific accused child pornographers.
Since his arrest in 2021, Walter Theodore Curll, charged with possessing and transmitting more than 581 graphic child sexual images and videos, has frustrated prosecutors and defense lawyers alike by going back and forth on whether he’d take a plea or demand a jury trial.
Curll has said – twice – that he was ready to accept a plea deal from prosecutors that could bring him a lesser sentence. He has been brought before Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada – twice – and both times balked at doing what he has promised: to plead guilty to save the courts the time and expense of a trial.
The last time he rejected a plea agreement was Nov. 11, which led Estrada to set Jan. 9 for the start of his trial.
However, five days before Christmas, Curll’s lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Bruce Carter, announced that he had a conflict and could not represent Curll anymore.
“After a review of circumstances of this representation, taking into consideration the ethical requirements of the Rules of Professional Conduct,” Carter wrote in his motion, “a conflict of interest precludes the public defender from representing the defendant ...”
Carter did not spell out what the details of the conflict are, but conflicts often occur when a lawyer represents a defendant that’s connected to another case he’s trying, a person connected to Curll’s case, or is a possible witness in Curll’s case, or has another link to the case.
On Dec. 28, the courts appointed Derek S. Christian of the Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel to represent Curll. The conflict office is set up to provide lawyers to bypass any conflicts of interest in public defenders’ cases.
Christian told the Highlands News-Sun Tuesday that he will have to request more time to familiarize himself with the case before he can take it to trial.
Carter’s withdrawal at the last minute may cause another delay; Christian will certainly ask Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden for more time to learn Curll’s case and prepare for trial.
An Internet Crimes Against Children cyber tip came into the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit in May 2021 describing the IP address of a person receiving online child pornographic images.
The IP address allegedly belonged to Curll, who was arrested on two counts initially. After the Special Victims Unit obtained a warrant and searched Curll’s electronic devices, they hit him with the remaining counts. They also found texts of a sexual nature on his cellphone.
Each of the 581 carries five years in prison. Prosecutors reportedly offered Curll 15 years in jail if he changed his plea, but Curll requested a jury trial instead.
Curll will appear before Cowden today.