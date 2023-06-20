For more than thirty years, Davenport youngsters were delighted by beloved kindergarten teacher Jackie Summerlin in the classrooms and playgrounds of Davenport Elementary School.
Last week, Summerlin was honored by the Polk County Historical Society as a Polk Pioneer at the 49th annual Meeting and Pioneer Luncheon at Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland.
Summerlin was one of six nominees honored as newly crowned Polk Pioneers at the event.
David and Jean Bunch (Lakeland), Arthur McNeer, III (Lake Alfred), Martha Post (Polk County) and Victor Story, Jr. (Lake Wales) were also honored.
Polk Pioneers are nominated by local historical organizations, then reviewed by the Board of Directors by Heritage Partners in order to crown the winners. Nominees must be 75 years of age or older, must be a resident of Polk County for at least 50 years and must consent to an on-camera interview.
Summerlin, 80, who was nominated for the honor by the Davenport Historical Society, was born in Orlando on November 26, 1942.
“It just happened to be Thanksgiving Day,” Summerlin said. “And then we moved to Polk County when I was seven at Christmastime. It was really exciting.”
Summerlin still remembers her first glances at the town that she would soon call home for decades to come.
“On the way here from Orange County, we came down (U.S. Highway) 27,” said Summerlin. “And one of my fondest memories was all of the orange trees. At seven, I noticed that. That made an impression on me because it was rolling hills – just orange grove after orange grove after orange grove – until we got to Davenport.”
Summerlin’s father, Andrew Jackson Conroy, worked as a welder for Minute Maid. When the company decided to build an orange concentrate camp in Davenport, he packed up his family and put down roots in the Polk County town.
She remembers being fascinated with all that Davenport had to offer, even in those early days.
“Davenport was laid out to be a really pretty fancy place,” Summerlin said. “We had sidewalks. We had curbs. We had sewer drains. We had street lights. In a little town! It didn’t even have a stop light when I moved there.”
The vision once set for the once booming railroad town was about to be upset by happenings far beyond the small town’s boundaries.
“It had all this fancy stuff,” said Summerlin. “It was supposed to be a really big town. But along came the bust and that was the end of that.”
Davenport soon found a much different identity, however.
“In the meantime, that left all of these houses in Davenport with all of these young families and all of these little kids,” Summerlin said. “It was the most wonderful place in the whole world to grow up.”
Summerlin grins gleefully as she recalls moments from her childhood.
“It was super,” said Summerlin. “We flew kites. We skated because we had wonderful, wonderful sidewalks…We had an awful good time.”
That smile shifts a bit when she talks about playing a game of “Cowboys and Indians” with Harriet and Charlotte Rewis. It was Summerlin’s turn to play the bad guy, so the Rewis sisters captured her, rolled her up in a sheet and left her on the front lawn, unable to escape until they returned.
Harriet, now Harriet Rewis Rust, was honored in 2020 as a Polk Pioneer. The childhood playtime cowgirl is also on the Polk County Historical Association Board of Directors, as well as the Davenport Historical Society Board of Directors.
While the signature annual event in Davenport is now the July 4th celebration, in yesteryear times gone by, it was the annual May Day celebration that brought the town together.
“It was down at the lake,” Summerlin said. “We have one lake in Davenport – Lake Play.”
Lake Play was much different than the playground and pavilion adorned park that it is today, however.
“The lake was a sinkhole, I think,” said Summerlin. “So it went down. So someone had come in and put bumps, so you sit on the bumps, put your feet down in the little trough, and there was a bump in front of you that someone else sat there. And it made a really nice amphitheater. I mean, that’s exactly what it was.”
Summerlin also shared her memories of the now gone Davenport Pool, which her father helped bring to life and where she would later help create memories for others as a swimming instructor and swim team coach.
“They painted it and put water in it,” said Summerlin of a group of fathers, including her own, who helped make the pool operational. “It didn’t have a system and we’d have to drain it every three weeks into Lake Play and somebody would have to scrub it and rinse it out. And then they closed the drain and you got to go swimming in the pool while it was filling up. It was the most wonderful thing. It was exciting.”
Upon graduation from Haines City High School, Summerlin studied education at Florida State University, where she met her late husband, Freddie.
“I met him, his brother and my roommate went together, and she introduced us,” Summerlin said. “He lived in Perry and he would come up to see me. And then we lived in Perry. I taught at Perry Elementary and taught first grade, and the next year they started a kindergarten program and I started that program. I knew that I’d found my place. That was my spot. I loved five-year olds and they liked me too.”
A phone call from her father soon prompted the Summerlins to move to Davenport, where she would accept a position teaching kindergarten at Davenport Elementary School. It was a spot that she would hold for 31 years.
“We packed up and moved to Davenport,” Summerlin said. “Everything else is history.”
Summerlin smiles just as widely as she speaks about the children that she taught during those decades as when she talks about her own childhood.
“I have so many great memories,” said Summerlin. “It was, I think, one of the best things that I could do. We had kindergarten all day. Gradually, it went from more play to less play and more learn. We would walk down to the lake and walk around the lake and count the flowers and count the ducks and the birds and see what we could find and just be kids. And we were learning at the same time.”
She spoke of different activities, like mini-carnivals and field trips and those walks to the lake, where she helped make education come alive for Davenport’s children.
“It was just a learning tool,” Summerlin said. “They didn’t know that they were learning, but they were. That was my end goal – to make learning as fun as it could be so that they didn’t ever know that that’s what they were doing.”
In addition to classrooms full of kids that she mentored over the years, Summerlin and her husband also raised their own children in Davenport.
Their oldest son, Brynn, runs a successful business in Haines City and, after stints as a Davenport commissioner, is Davenport’s current mayor. Their middle son, Randy, owns and operates the fence and feed store that his parents opened decades prior. And their daughter, Samantha Summerlin Tomlinson, operates to popular Davenport food spot – The Hotel Tea Room and Flower Corner, home of Cooters-N-Smoke BBQ – out of the second oldest house in town.
All three children, along with additional friends and family, were on hand at the event to support Summerlin as she was recognized as a true Davenport treasure and Polk Pioneer.
“Mom is unbelievably overwhelmed by the attention that she’s been getting with this,” said Davenport Mayor Brynn Summerlin. “Being a child of Davenport, even though she wasn’t born in Davenport, but she grew up in Davenport, she remembers things about historic Davenport that nobody else remembers. She could go on for hours. She was really surprised by the historical society.”