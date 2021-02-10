The Sumter County Health Department (Sumter-CHD) is hiring for support positions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response. Selected candidates will serve an important role in a global public health organization and are expected to support Sumter-CHD in its mission to protect, promote and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts and its vision to be the Healthiest State in the Nation. Furthermore, the incumbent is expected to incorporate the agency values of Innovation, Collaboration, Accountability, Responsiveness and Excellence in all aspects of their work.
These positions are for employment for at least 6 months but are subject to extension, depending on funding: Medical Support-RN/LPN, COVID-19 Clerical Support and COVID-19 Contact Tracer.
Please review the position descriptions before applying. Position descriptions and pay information are available at
http://sumter.floridahealth.gov/about-us/employment/index.html. Interested candidates can apply by emailing their résumé to AskSumter@FLHealth.gov. Include the position for which you are applying in the subject of the email.