According to a Sumter County Health Department news release issued last week, Global Medical Response (GMR) continues to support the health department’s vaccination efforts.
Last Thursday, GMR was to have begun providing second doses for the people they originally vaccinated and also begin to vaccinate people from their appointment list who require ﬁrst doses.
“Additionally, we will receive training later this week on the new State of Florida vaccination appointment system,” health department director Sanford D. Zelnick, D.O., M.S., said in the release. When appointments for vaccination through the Sumter County Health Department become available, individuals signing up through this vaccination appointment system will be contacted to schedule. Individuals can sign up by phone by calling 866-201-7196 (TTY: 833-476-1457) or online at https://myvaccine.ﬂ.gov.
According to the news release, “Questions have arisen concerning people who received a ﬁrst dose at some other location desiring second dose appointments either with us or with GMR. Persons who received their ﬁrst dose in Florida will be directed to return to wherever they received that ﬁrst dose to receive their second dose.
For those who received a ﬁrst dose out of state, you will need to provide documentation concerning what vaccination product you received and when you received it. “Concerning the Moderna vaccine, you can receive a second dose up to 42 days after your ﬁrst dose.
If you are returning to the state where you were vaccinated within the 42-day window, you should get your second dose where you received your ﬁrst dose. For persons not intending to return to the state where they received their ﬁrst dose within this timeframe, you can contact the health department and we will try to arrange for you to be vaccinated either with us or at a neighboring health department.
If you received a vaccine product other than Moderna that requires a two-dose series, the same general guidance applies, although the timeframes vary. “Please understand that you can receive a ﬁrst dose in Florida anywhere you choose. However, any location where you received a ﬁrst dose has made a reservation for you to receive your second dose and vaccine allocations by the state for second doses are based on how many ﬁrst doses a given location provided.
Therefore, switching locations for receipt of your second dose creates complications from a vaccination distribution and planning standpoint and is discouraged. “Please also remember the general protective measures to keep you well,” Zelnick said in the press release. “Please wear a mask, socially distance, wash your hands and avoid unnecessary travel.”
For eligibility and vaccination registration information, visit sumterﬂ.saferestart.net.
The Sumter County Health Department’s website is http://sumter.ﬂoridahealth.gov and phone number is 352-569-3102.