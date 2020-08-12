Aug. 24, Sumter County School District welcomes the return of students for the 2020-21 school year as safety protocols are implemented for the protection of students, staff and family members.
The district is offering three learning options: a traditional reopening as directed by Gov. Ron DeSantis; TEAMSumter, with a structured distance learning format; and Sumter Virtual School, which is more flexible, computer-driven and requires more student self-discipline.
Students are legally required to attend school in some format. Homeschool is an option, but students must register. Call 352-793-2315, ext. 50312, for registration information.
As schools reopen, public health actions will be in place, including use of face coverings to the greatest extent possible, safe social distancing and increased cleaning protocols throughout each campus.
Elementary schools are creating a cohort isolation model, where students will spend time on campus with the group of students in their class, including in the classroom, cafeteria, media center and playground. Interaction with students from other classes will be limited to the greatest extent possible. If a student displays symptoms of illness, it will likely impact the cohort classmates, and not the entire school, in terms of quarantine or other interventions.
Each secondary school will have a customized plan to discourage large gatherings of students in hallways and common areas. The number of students allowed in the cafeteria, media center and gymnasiums will be significantly reduced. Extracurricular activities will resume and adhere to recommendations from CDC and state.
Schools will kick off the year with a variety of technology advances, such as expanding Sumter One to One to provide student laptops or tablets in the classroom for every student in kindergarten through fifth grade. All students at South Sumter Middle, South Sumter High and Wildwood Middle High will receive and be responsible for individual laptops.
Student meals are available to all students at no charge, as all Sumter schools are now designated as Title I.
The school district provides bus transportation for children living beyond walking distance of their schools. Beginning this year, all students must wear a face covering and scan their student ID card as they enter and exit the bus. The cards can be picked up by students at school orientation.
Orientation dates are as follows:
• Sumter PREP Academy Monday, Aug. 17, which includes Technology Day for all grades.
• Wildwood Elementary, South Sumter Middle (6th grade) and Wildwood Middle High (6th–8th grades), Tuesday, Aug. 18
• Bushnell Elementary, Lake Panasoffkee Elementary, South Sumter Middle (7th and 8th grades) and Wildwood Middle High (9th–12th grades), Thursday, Aug. 20
• Webster Elementary and South Sumter High, Friday, Aug. 21
For more information about specific orientation times, school bell times, dress code policies and school supply lists, visit the district website at www.sumter.k12.fl.us or call your child’s school.