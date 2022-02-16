You want a pet, but you are not sure if it’s right for you or what breed you want. Or maybe you want to help an animal in need but are not sure how to help. One of the most important work of volunteers at Sumter County Animal Services is opening their homes to fostering dogs and cats.
These animals are happy to be out of the shelter and in the environment of a happy home, where they can get more individualized attention and love. Whether it’s because they need additional time to recover from illness or surgery, more time to grow up or just be re-familiarized with being in a home, fostering dogs and cats can be an important step in finding their fur-ever home. In addition, fostering a pet does not require having a lot of free time or advanced pet training skills.
While many volunteers are interested in fostering a dog, cats also need foster homes. Kittens, especially, are some of the most at-risk animals in shelters, so providing foster homes for them is critical to saving their lives until they are ready to be adopted.
Are you thinking of fostering a cat or dog from Animal Services? Go to www.sumtercountyfl.gov/foster to submit an application.
Still on the fence? Here are 10 reasons to foster a pet:
1. Foster homes prepare a pet so that adopters see the pet in a more relaxed state. Some animals get overly excited or are too shy while at the kennel.
2. Fostering an animal can be fun and is good for the body and soul. Walking a dog is an excellent way to get some daily exercise. Playing with a fostered cat is great way to mentally unwind from a long day at work. Research has even shown that owning a pet can lead to improved cardiovascular health and lower blood pressure, as well as relief from stress, anxiety and loneliness.
3. Foster volunteers provide structure and training for pets. Both dogs and cats can be taught new skills that will help them impress potential adopters.
4. Foster homes give pets more room. Just like humans, dogs and cats need regular exercise to stay healthy. While Sumter County Animal Services does their best to provide adequate space and opportunity for exercise, there’s a whole lot more room at a foster home.
5. Fostering provides valuable insight to Animal Services. Through fostering, Animal Services can learn how the animal does around other animals, children and people. This information also can help Animal Services match the animal with the best fur-ever family or rescue agency.
6. Fostering does not have to be a long-term commitment. Sometimes there are opportunities to take care of a pet short-term.
7. Every animal that is fostered opens up more kennel space for other lost or homeless pets at Animal Services, which hopefully means more homes for pets in need.
8. Fostering gives you an opportunity to determine if you are ready to adopt or not. Adoption is a big commitment. If you are unsure about taking that step, fostering is a great way to figure out whether you are ready.
9. Sumter County Animal Services assists you in the cost of taking care of a fostered pet by providing food and other essential items.
10. Most of all, fostering helps a pet in need, providing them with hope for a better life to come. In return, you may get some unconditional love. What can be better than that?
Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Sumter News Sun.