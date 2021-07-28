The League of Women Voters of The Villages/Tri-County is celebrating the 101st anniversary of women’s suffrage on Aug. 26 with its EqualiTea, Film & Panel Discussion.
Open to all, the free event will include a screening of the PBS “The American Experience: The Vote” and a panel discussion with Jill Moss Greenberg, former executive director of the Maryland Women’s Heritage Center and founder of Sisters of Suffrage; Lisa French, Enrichment Academy Women’s History lecturer; and Katina Stephens, regional director of the Southern Christian Leadership Foundation.
Attendees are encouraged to dress in suffrage period dress or clothing in white, purple or yellow, the colors of the movement that led to women having the right to vote in U.S. political elections.
Reservations are required by Aug. 13. Visit www.lwvtrifl.org, email jeannie@jeannierealtor.com or call 303-817-9988.