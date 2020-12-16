YOUR Humane Society SPCA is running a “12 Days of Christmas” fundraiser with more than $1,200 in prizes. The no-kill animal shelter’s holiday fundraiser runs through Friday, Dec. 18. That day, they will be hosting a Facebook Live drawing on their main Facebook page (YOUR Humane Society SPCA) for all the prizes at 5 p.m. Gift prizes will include themes of food, family, pets and more.
Tickets are $5 per entry and can be purchased until noon Friday at bit.ly/yhs12days. Winning tickets will not remain in the drawing pool for a chance at the other prizes.