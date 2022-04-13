April 1, the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) released the 1950 U.S. Census Bureau records.
According to the Census Bureau, the public can access census records 72 years after each decennial census. Records include each person’s name, age, gender, race, marital status, relationship to head of household, state or country of birth, naturalization status, occupation, industry in which the person worked, and type of employer.
“The National Archives began providing public access to the 1790 to 1870 Censuses in 1942 after it received them from the U.S. Census Bureau and added them to the archives. Before 1942, the public had to contact the Census Bureau for access to the information,” the agency says.
