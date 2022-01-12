Fourteen Florida-based organizations are recipients of grant funding totaling $200,000 to strengthen economic development and recruitment programs in the state.
The Duke Energy Foundation grants will help communities across the state attract, build and grow businesses, as well as tackle emerging recruitment and workforce challenges, according to a Duke Energy news release.
“These community partners are delivering meaningful results for our state, and we’re proud to support their ongoing commitment to growing our economy and enhancing the quality of life for all residents,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president.
Sumter County will receive $10,000, which will be used to update its economic development website with new photos and major revisions, including new content and a refreshed website design.
Lake County Board of County Commissioners, Seminole County, Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation Inc. and Highlands County Board of County Commissioners also are to receive $10,000 each.
Lake County will use its funds to help create a promotional video to attract and expand business. Elevate Lake and Lake County’s economic development office will collaborate with Visit Lake, Lake County’s tourism office, to produce the video.
Duke Energy, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, serves 7.9 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity.
More information about the Duke Energy Foundation can be found at