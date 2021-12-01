JB Guns is a locally owned and operated firearm store that was opened on December 1, 2009. The business was started to provide Central Florida with a place to purchase affordable new and used firearms for personal protection, hunting, sport shooting as well as the avid collector.
We are an authorized Costa Sunglass dealer and now astocking Ironworks Safe dealer.
We carry a wide selection of shotguns, hunting rifles,assault rifles, handguns, Class III weapons, silencers, short barreled rifles/shotguns, accessories and ammunition. We are a stocking dealer in Ruger, Savage Arms, Glock, Mossberg, Springfield, and more. Glock Blue Label dealer, Vortex Scope dealer, and also an LEO dealer for most firearm manufacturers. We are a full in house Cerakote applicator and can make any gun any color.
JB Guns is a strong supporter of the second amendment and the Constitution of the United States of America. We have an NRA certified Pistol Instructor and can give concealed weapons classes which are scheduled by appointment.
We have a certified gunsmith on site that can take care of all your gunsmithing needs, from refinishing your gun to basic cleaning. We BUY, SELL, TRADE, PAWN all types of firearms or gold. JB Guns is located across the street from the Sumter County Fairgrounds at 7671 SR 471, Bushnell, FL 33513
Regular business hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 9am-6pm 352-568-1900 www.JBGuns.com or www.facebook.com/jbgunsllc