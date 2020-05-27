The 2020 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins Friday, May 29, and extends through June 4.
During this sales tax holiday period, qualifying items related to disaster preparedness are exempt from sales tax. Eligible items range from reusable ice packs and any portable, self-powered light source, to household batteries and portable generators.
The sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items. Additionally, the sales tax holiday does not apply to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.
For more information and a list of qualifying items, see the Department of Revenue’s Taxpayer Information Publication on the 2020 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday at https://floridarevenue.com/DisasterPrep.