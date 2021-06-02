Since 1997, the Social Security Administration has compiled a list of top baby names. What are the top girl and boy names for last year? Olivia and Liam.
According to Social Security, “It appears parents chose to stick with the familiar during an unprecedented time, with the top three names for both girls – Olivia, Emma, and Ava – and boys – Liam, Noah, and Oliver – remaining the same for the second year in a row. In fact, out of both Top 10 lists combined, only two names changed, with the traditional names Henry and Alexander edging out Mason and Ethan. The name Henry has been steadily rising in popularity, last appearing in the Top 10 over a century ago, in 1910.”
For all of the top baby names of 2020, and to see where your name ranks, go to www.socialsecurity.gov/babynames.
Social Security began compiling the baby name list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880. At the time of a child’s birth, parents supply the name to the agency when applying for a child’s Social Security card, thus making Social Security America’s source for the most popular baby names.
Each year, the list reveals the effect of pop-culture on naming trends. The top five fastest rising names in 2020 are, for boys, Zyair, Jaxtyn, Jakobe, Kylo and Aziel; and for girls, Avayah, Denisse, Jianna, Capri and Rosalia.