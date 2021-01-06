So, you are going to start the new year with a list of all the things you’ll change to make your lives better/perfect?
Experts #1 Tip on how to succeed! Tell your friends and family what you are doing. Accountability! Great! So, you fail at a resolution and now you have several people to remind you all year that you are a failure.
Life Coaches? They can charge $200-$1,000 per month for a few phone calls. Worse, according to ﬁndyourcoach.com their success rate is only 20-30%.
Want a life coach, 100% success rate, open 24-7, never closed on holidays, and no fees charged? His name is Jesus Christ. Try a Jesus Revolution – not resolutions. Let Wahoo introduce you to Him. Wahoo is truly The Church with a Difference. No perfect people allowed (you mess with our synergy). No Dress Code! Jeans, T-shirts, and Tattoos welcome. A reassuring word, lightning has never struck anyone that has entered our church!
Call, email or check out www.wahoochurch.org for our schedules. We have youth groups, children’s activities, childcare, Sunday night men’s and women’s studies. questions@wahoochurch.org Let me tempt you just to try one service. In January try the 8:00 a.m. if you like traditional music.
Try the 10:15 a.m. for contemporary music and you’ll beat the rest of the church crowds to lunch! Wahoo Church is located at 4517 CR319, Bushnell, CR48 just 4.5 miles west of I-75 in the big Wahoo curve. 352-793-6015 www.wahoochurch.org