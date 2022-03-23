Do you have a youngster who needs to be enrolled in VPK or kindergarten?
The Sumter County School Board recently shared registration details for their VPK and kindergarten round-up events. Here’s the timeline and steps needed to enroll your child.
Beginning Jan. 1, parents can log on to www.floridaearlylearning.com to register for their child’s VPK certificate of eligibility.
March 1, parents could begin logging on to www.sumter.k12.fl.us. There, click on the Parents tab to complete the mandatory New Student Enrollment registration information.
Once that’s done, contact your child’s school to reserve a time to attend its onsite registration event with the required documents. Children are not required to attend registration.
Registration will be available 3–5 p.m. at these schools on the following dates: Bushnell Elementary School, April 7; Lake Panasoffkee Elementary School, April 12; Webster Elementary School, April 21; and Wildwood Elementary School, April 28.
Any child residing in Sumter County who will turn four years old on or before Sept. 1 qualifies to register for VPK. VPK is free to every student, and acceptance into the program is not based on family income. Space is limited, so the school district encourages parents to not delay.
Students who turn five years old on or before Sept. 1 may register for kindergarten.
For more information, contact your child’s school or call Jeanne Harris-Lively at 352-793-9444.