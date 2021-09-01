SECO Energy’s Pennies from Heaven program has donated to numerous animal shelters and rescues in Sumter, Lake, Citrus and Marion counties. In February, the not-for-profit electric cooperative announced that for every new Surge MitiGator meter-based surge protection lease enrollment or purchase, members could choose a shelter or rescue to receive a $5 donation on their behalf.
Feb.1 to June 15, 2,461 members enrolled in the surge protection product, which resulted in a total of $12,305. In Sumter County, YOUR Humane Society SPCA received $2,000 and Sumter County Animal Control received $1,000.
“Support from our community, such as what SECO did through donations raised from the sales of surge arresters, is what allows us to continue with lifesaving impacts on the animals across our community,” said Claudia Labbé, YOUR Humane Society SPCA chairman.
“Sumter County is thrilled to receive SECO’s donation to our Animal Services program,” said assistant county administrator Stephen Kennedy. “Sumter County is an open admission no-kill shelter that receives nearly 2,000 domestic animals annually. Those animals include owner surrender animals, strays, injured animals and animal cruelty investigations. Through solid partnerships with animal rescues, local adoptions and our stakeholders’ commitment to animal welfare, we are proud to share that we achieved a 92.48% live release rate from Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2020.”
Visit http://hsspca.org and petfinder.com.