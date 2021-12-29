SECO Energy pledged to donate $5 from the Pennies from Heaven program to a local chapter of the American Cancer Society for every new SECO Energy member who enrolled in SECO’s Surge MitiGator surge protection program Oct. 1–Nov. 15.
The result? Almost 700 members enrolled during that timeframe. And the not-for-profit electric cooperative donated $3,485 to the American Cancer Society.
SECO Energy members support the Pennies from Heaven program when they allow the organization to round up monthly SECO bills to the nearest dollar and use the spare pennies to fund member bill payment assistance and local causes, according to a SECO Energy news release.
“Thank you, members, who donated spare change to our Pennies from Heaven program. Those extra pennies allow SECO to contribute to worthy causes in our service area,” said CEO Jim Duncan. “While the vast majority of Pennies from Heaven funding is allocated for bill payment assistance and educational initiatives for our members, I am pleased that we can support our local American Cancer Society to help in the fight against cancer.”
In the United States, 600,000 die of cancer each year. Learn how you can donate or volunteer at www.cancer.org.
Although the Pennies from Heaven fundraiser is over, members can still enroll in the surge protection program. Power surges are caused by lightning, vehicles crashing into utility poles, small animals, birds or fallen trees.
SECO Energy members can help their local communities by enrolling in the Pennies from Heaven program at SECOEnergy.com. Conversely, members who need help paying their bill should visit SECOEnergy.com and click on the “Find Bill Payment Help” banner.