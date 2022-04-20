Twenty-three teams from Lake and Sumter county high schools competed in the 35th Annual “Mathlympics” competition hosted at Lake-Sumter State College’s Leesburg campus on April 8 – and South Sumter High School’s team, with help from their advisor, Charlie Breen, ranked in the top 10.
Students had 60 minutes to answer 40 math questions at the pre-calculus and trigonometry level. Each question is scored for accuracy, but the team that correctly answers each question first received extra points. The top four teams took home a coveted Mathlympics trophy.
“Strong math skills are an important foundation to college courses in a wide variety of disciplines,” said Karen Hogans, LSSC dean of general studies. “It’s exciting and invigorating to see these high school students get excited about math. In addition, the math faculty do an outstanding job of creating these problems for the students to solve in competition.”
As an added incentive in this year’s competition, LSSC Interim President Dr. Heather Bigard announced at the event that each member of the winning team would be eligible for a full two-year scholarship to Lake-Sumter State College, thanks to the LSSC Foundation.
The 2022 Top 10 teams are Montverde Academy (Team A), The Villages High School (Team A), Montverde Academy (Team B), South Sumter High School (Team B), Tavares High School (Team A), The Villages High School (Team B), Mount Dora High School, Eustis High School (Team A), East Ridge High School (Team B) and Leesburg High School.
South Sumter students ranked as follows: highest combo score in geometry – Chrissy Wells, and in Algebra 2 – Abigail Jolly; individual placement, geometry first place –Hannah Weiss. Team placement was geometry first – Christy Wells, Hannah Weiss, Abby Nave, Evan Sclafani, Robert Davis and Brook Raybon; algebra 2 first place – Shimin Yang, Kendall Rumer, Lucia Barrera-Lupez, Kayla Bui, Madison Atchinson and Abigail Jolly.
“Congratulations to all the students who competed and thank you to their faculty coaches for supporting them,” said Hogans. “We look forward to seeing you again next year!”